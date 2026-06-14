What Happened to Jen Hamilton? All About Her Ominous Video About Heartbreak

Image Credit: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

Influencer and nurse Jen Hamilton posted — then deleted — a video of herself venting about a heartbreak in mid-June 2026. The clip raised concern among her millions of followers, as many theorized what could have led to such a difficult moment for the social media star.

Here’s what we know so far about what’s going on with Jen.

Who Is Jen Hamilton’s Husband?

Jen’s husband is Brian Hamilton. They’ve been married for nearly 14 years. She rang in their 13th wedding anniversary last year in a pre-celebratory Instagram carousel post.

“On August 4, it will be 13 years,” she captioned her post in March 2025. “It hasn’t always been awesome or fun, and there was even a time we didn’t think we were going to make it. But I’m grateful for mending our family and sticking it out. Social media is fake. Don’t believe people who act like they have it all together. No one does.”

What Did Jen Hamilton Say in Her Since-Deleted Video?

Jen hinted at a devastating heartbreak without naming anyone else involved in the since-deleted social media clip.

“Day 1: absolutely devastated,” Jen shared while crying, according to Parade. “Please don’t try to reach out to anybody on my behalf. That would make everything so much worse for me. Please just let me grieve. My heart is absolutely shattered. He broke my heart, but I still love him with all the pieces.”

What Happened to Jen Hamilton?

Since Jen removed her tearful video, it’s unclear what exactly happened to cause her meltdown. At the time of publication, she has not explained what led to her heartbreak.

Is Jen Hamilton Getting a Divorce?

Jen has not confirmed or denied a divorce from Brian. But in the since-deleted social media post, she replied to a fan’s comment about a split. Jen wrote, “I’ve just never been enough for him,” according to Parade.

Since Jen said she “still” loves “him with all the pieces” of her heart, a breakup from Brian appears likely.