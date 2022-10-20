Jefferson White: 5 Things To Know About The ‘Yellowstone’ Star Playing Sean On ‘Chicago P.D.’

Jefferson has joined the cast of Chicago P.D.

He’s known for his role in Yellowstone.

He has a number of projects in the works.

Jefferson White is headed from Montana to Chicago. The Yellowstone actor has joined the cast of Chicago P.D. in a recurring role. His character is connected to a familiar face in the Chicago P.D. world.

If you’re not a Yellowstone super fan, you might be curious: who is Jefferson White? The 34-year-old has been acting for almost a decade now. Here’s what you need to know about this talented actor.

1. Jefferson plays Sean O’Neal in Chicago P.D.

Sean is the son of Police Chief Patrick O’Neal, who is played by Michael Gaston. Sean will be helping Intelligence search for a missing girl, and their investigation leads them to a human trafficking ring. “He’s got access to communities that don’t necessarily trust the CPD because of the history and tension,” Jefferson told TVLine. “Sean himself has a complicated relationship with the police, and that also means he has a completely different perspective on [the case].”

2. Jefferson plays Jimmy in Yellowstone.

Jefferson stars as Jimmy Hurdstram in Yellowstone. Jimmy is a ranch hand at the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch. John Dutton knew Jimmy’s grandfather and brought Jimmy to work on the ranch. Jimmy was sent to Texas to work at the 6666 Ranch in season 4. That’s where he met his now-fiancee Emily.

3. Jefferson will return for Yellowstone season 5.

Fans wondered if Jefferson would be back for season 5, which premieres November 13, after Jimmy and Emily left the Dutton ranch at the end of season 4 to go back to Texas. “I’m in season 5. Jimmy’s in season 5,” the actor told Us Weekly. “That’s great. I’m really looking forward to that. I didn’t know necessarily what Jimmy’s future was. I still don’t know exactly what Jimmy’s future holds.”

4. Jefferson has 3 major films in the works.

Jefferson has already finished filming the movie Eileen, which also stars Anne Hathaway. He’s also filmed the movie Civil War, Alex Garland’s next film. He’s about to start production on the action film Snowbound.

5. Jefferson loves photography.

The actor frequently posts his photography on his Instagram. He uses 35mm and 120mm for many of his shoots. Jefferson has photographed gorgeous landscapes, his time on the set of Yellowstone, and more.