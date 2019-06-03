Jed Wyatt: 5 Things To Know About The Musician Wooing Hannah On ‘The Bachelorette’

Hannah Brown seems to be smitten with Jed Wyatt on ‘The Bachelorette,’ and based on what we’ve learned about him, he’s definitely quite a catch!

Jed Wyatt is one of the lucky guys who will get a one-on-one date with Hannah Brown on the upcoming June 3 episode of The Bachelorette, but he’s already gotten a decent amount of screen-time this season! That’s because Hannah has been interested in him since the moment he stepped out of the limo, and he continued to woo her on night one by singing her a song he wrote. There’s still plenty of time to go on this season, but Jed is definitely a frontrunner. As the romance continues to blossom, get to know more about Jed right here:

1. He’s a singer who’s finding his voice again. Jed lives in Nashville, Tennessee and lists his career as a singer/songwriter, but for a period of time, he almost gave up on his dream of being a musician completely! According to his Bachelorette bio, Jed previously went through a tough breakup, which made him want to quit music. However, he’s already sung to Hannah twice on The Bachelorette, so it looks like she’s helping him find his voice. Jed has songs called “Vacation,” “Misery,” and “Let Me Dream” on streaming services.

2. He’s worked as a burlesque dancer! Music doesn’t always pay the bills, so Jed took a side job at Music City Male Revue in Nashville to earn an income. He’s featured in promotional photos for the club, which is described as a “PG-13” experience — i.e. no nudity!

3. He’s college educated. Jed attended Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, according to his Facebook page.

4. He’s close with his sister. Jed said that his sister is his “biggest fan” and the person who was most confident that he and Hannah are a perfect match!

5. He’s into diet and fitness. It’s no secret that Jed has a bangin’ body, and based on a photo posted to his Facebook page, it appears he considers himself a bit of an expert in diet and fitness. He posted a text from someone that thanked him for his diet help, and captioned it, “It makes me so happy getting results from my diet and workout plans. If you’re interested in me helping you dial in for summer, shoot me over a message for pricing and more details.”