Jason Scott Lee: 5 Things To Know About The ‘Mulan’ Star Who’s Joined The ‘Doogie Howser’ Reboot

Jason Scott Lee has a brand-new role in Disney+’s upcoming ‘Doogie Howser’ reboot. Jason is no stranger to Disney projects. Here’s what you need to know about the longtime actor.

The Doogie Howser reboot, titled Doogie Kameāloha, M.D., is coming together with an incredible cast. Jason Scott Lee, 54, has joined the Disney+ reboot. Jason has been in the industry since the late 1980s and has starred in many notable movies over the years.

Some viewers might be asking, who is Jason Scott Lee? HollywoodLife has 5 key things you need to know about the actor. From who he’s playing in the Doogie Howser reboot to his past roles, your burning questions about Jason will be answered.

1. Jason Scott Lee will play Doogie’s dad in the reboot.

Jason will play Benny Kameāloha, Deadline reports. Benny “worked in finance on the mainland, but gave that up to return home and focus on what matters most: family. He now runs a shaved ice flower truck, a career change that enables him to be a more present father to his three children.” Benny’s daughter, Lahela “Doogie” Kameāloha, is played by Andi Mack alum Peyton Elizabeth Lee. Doogie is a 16-year-old mixed-race girl who tries to juggle her medical career and life as a teenager. The Disney+ series is based on the ABC drama that starred a young Neil Patrick Harris.

2. Jason’s been in multiple Disney movies.

Jason recently played the villainous Bori Khan in the live-action remake of Mulan. He also starred as Mowgli in The Jungle Book live-action movie that was released in 1994. He voiced David Kawena in the two Lilo and Stitch movies.

3. He rose to fame playing Bruce Lee.

Jason starred as the late actor and martial artist Bruce Lee in the 1993 film Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story. They have the same last name, but Jason and Bruce are not related. Jason enrolled in martial arts training in order to play Bruce with Bruce’s former student Jerry Poteet. “While I was training [to play Bruce Lee], I started learning his system of fighting and actually feeling the motions that he taught his students,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. He also added that he “realized so much about the precision and the discipline of a person” throughout his training.

4. He has a notable scar on his chest.

His character scarred appearance in Mulan was actually inspired by Jason’s own chest star. The actor has a scar on his chest from an injury he sustained while filming a movie in Kazakhstan, according to USA Today. The injury got infected, and the scar is now permanently raised.

5. He recovered from COVID-19.

Jason went to London for the premiere of Mulan in March 2020. The event was scaled back immensely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. When Jason returned from London, he learned he had contracted COVID-19, The New Yorker reported. As of Sept. 2020, Jason was living with his family in Hawaii.