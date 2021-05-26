5 Things

Jamie Reuben: 5 Things To Know About British Billionaire Who Is Friends With Kim Kardashian

Jamie Reuben
Kim Kardashian was spotted attending Jamie Reuben’s 34th birthday party in Beverly Hills on May 22. Here are five things to know about the single hunk who’s part of a billion dollar family fortune.

Jamie Reuben, 34, seems to be the latest new man in Kim Kardashian‘s life and he’s quite impressive! Although it’s been reported the British hunk is just friends with the newly single Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 40, for now, all eyes have been on him ever since she was photographed attending his 34th birthday party with her pal Fai Khadra on May 22. The reality beauty looked incredible while rocking a dark gray crop top and matching long skirt for the prestigious Beverly Hills event.

Here are five things you should know about Jamie and his background.

Jamie’s the son of billionaire property investor David Reuben

Jamie Reuben
Businessman Jamie Reuben is in the spotlight after Kim Kardashian attended his 34th birthday party last weekend. (MEGA)

David and his brother, who are known as the Reuben brothers, own large parts of London Mayfair, which includes a Burlington Arcade that’s 200-years-old. Jamie is the managing director for the arcade as well as Arena Racing Company, which is Britain’s largest horse racing company, and Queens Park Rangers Football Club.

He’s worth an estimated $1-5 million but is reportedly inheriting billions

The million dollar estimate was reported to be Jamie’s worth in 2020, according to celebsagewiki. He’s also reportedly set to inherit the $26 billion fortune that his father and uncle have, the Sunday Times shared.

Jamie and Kim share a number of mutual friends

Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian and Jamie Reuben are reportedly friends and have many of the same pals. (MEGA)

Although it’s not clear how Jamie and Kim met, there’s a high possibility that it was through one or some of their pals. He’s been seen partying it up in Cannes with Kim’s friend Paris Hilton, and is known to have friendship ties to publicist Scooter Braun, who manages Kardashian family friend Justin Bieber, according to Daily Mail.

He’s believed to be single

Jamie tends to be pretty private about his personal life so there’s not much known about whether or not he’s in a relationship, but according to several reports, he’s single and has yet to find that special someone. His status made headlines when he was named “one of London’s most mysterious bachelors” by Tatler magazine.

Jamie reportedly donated $200,000 to the Conservative Party

He supposedly made the generous donation in the General Election in 2019 and has been photographed hanging out with U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson on several occasions. He also served as Committee Chairman for Boris’ successful re-election campaign for Mayor in 2012.