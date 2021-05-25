Kim Kardashian Attends Birthday Party Of British Billionaire Bachelor Jamie Reuben

Kim Kardashian was spotted heading to Jamie Reuben’s birthday bash in Beverly Hills, just days before what would have been her seventh wedding anniversary with Kanye West.

Kim Kardashian was back in her element on May 22. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 40, was spotted at the star-studded birthday party of billionaire bachelor Jamie Reuben in Beverly Hills on Saturday night, where she worked a fabulous charcoal ensemble complete with a crop top featuring one long sleeve and a sleeveless style along with a matching, high-waisted skirt with a dramatic slit running up her thigh. You can see the pic below.

The SKIMS mogul also fashioned a pair of taupe gladiator heels for the extravagant soiree. Kim was joined by longtime Kardashian family friend Fai Khadra. The twosome looked super stylish as they headed to Jamie’s birthday bash. This latest public event came just a few days before Kim would have celebrated her seventh wedding anniversary with ex Kanye West on May 24. The two memorably said ‘I do’ at Fort di Belvedere in Florence, Italy, back in 2014.

But now, Kim is back to high-profile events, and this latest birthday bash had an equally famous bachelor. In February 2020, Jamie was described by Tatler as one of London’s most “mysterious” bachelors and the son of a property investor. The 30-something-year-old is good friends with high-profile figures such as Princess Beatrice and even Paris Hilton, the latter of whom also happens to be a pal of Kim. Fans are surely curious if the two are close, but Jamie and his family are exceptionally private about their lives, per Tatler. Privacy is something that Kim, herself, has been trying to maintain, as she is still in the midst of her divorce with the 43-year-old “Famous” rapper.

News of Kimye’s split broke in February 2021, and since then, their separation has seen fairly amicable. Neither party contested to the prenuptial agreement they signed, and Kim has been putting her focus on ensuring that the former couple’s kids — North West, 7, Saint West, 5, Chicago West, and Psalm West, 2 — are protected and reminded of how much they’re loved. Prior to Kim’s night on the town on Saturday, the “Famous” rapper, 43, was spotted out.

Kanye was seen in Los Angeles, heading into a building while holding a pair of Yeezy shoes. Before his May 21 outing, Kanye hadn’t been seen for weeks. Kim was also spotted out to sister Kendall Jenner‘s 818 Tequila launch party on Friday, May 21, where she joined famous friends and family members to celebrate the 25-year-old supermodel’s latest venture. You can see photos from the event here.