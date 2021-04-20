Kim Kardashian Flooded By Potential Suitors From Royals To Billionaires — How She’s Handling

Kim Kardashian’s divorce from Kanye West isn’t anywhere near finalized, and she’s reportedly having ‘A-list actors,’ sports stars, and fellow billionaires slide into her DMs.

Two months after Kim Kardashian filed for divorce, the KKW Beauty CEO and newly-minted billionaire is suddenly the “most eligible bachelorette.” Though Kim, 40, is still very much married to Kanye West, that reportedly hasn’t stopped many people from taking their shot. Kim is being courted by the “cream of the crop,” according to Page Six, who also reports that people “are reaching out through mutual friends and people that she’s worked with to set her up.” The list of reported suitors includes “everyone from royal family members to A-list actors to athletes to billionaire CEOS,” according to Page Six.

“People are also trying to reach out to her via DM,” the publication reports. While Kim isn’t one to shy away from attention – the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star built her billion-dollar empire on her love of the spotlight – it seems she’s leaving a lot of these messages unread. She’s “not looking for anyone right now,” per Page Six. “She’s not looking to jump into anything but is keeping an open mind.” HollywoodLife has reached out to Kim’s camp for comment and will update when more information is made available.

When Kim does decide to dip back into the dating pool, Page Six claims she would like something to happen “organically.” However, with so many viable partners flooding her DMs, Kim does have a few ideas of the kind of person she wants to spend her time with. Kim reportedly wants someone who “values family, is supportive, fun, romantic, enjoys the simple things and is also hardworking,” reports Page Six, who adds that Kim prioritizes “family first and foremost” because she is about to become a single mom of four kids — daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, and 1-year-old Psalm.

While Kim has billionaires and royal family members sliding into her DMs, Kanye has been courted by Azealia Banks and Roseanne Barr. While sharing a report about Kanye wanting to date an “artist” after the divorce is finalized, Azealia said, “it’s me, guys. The powerful black demon entity awaiting in my ovaries and Kanye’s testicle is finally about to be unleashed upon the world…I just want to be the mother of the fully African Azealia Banks x Kanye West child. Give me the baby, then go be whoever you want.” She later clarified, per HipHopDx, that she was just playing. “You guys really took that Kanye joke and ran with it?”

Earlier in 2021, Azealia became engaged to artist Ryder Ripps, so the chances of her being serious with her “black demon entity” comments were low. But, anything goes with Azealia, who has in the past both defended Kanye but also accused him, per HipHopDX, of being a “closeted homosexual.”