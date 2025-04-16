James Boasberg: About the Judge Challenging the Trump Administration’s Deportations

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg is gaining attention for his opposition of President Donald Trump‘s recent deportations of immigrants. According to a memorandum opinion filed on April 16, 2025, Boasberg wrote, “The Constitution does not tolerate willful disobedience of judicial orders — especially by officials of a coordinate branch who have sworn an oath to uphold it.”

Amid this controversy, here’s what to know about Judge Boasberg and his political background.

James Boasberg Is From California

Boasberg was born on February 20, 1963, in San Francisco, California.

James Boasberg Is a Lawyer and Judge

Boasberg is a lawyer and a jurist. He currently serves as the Chief Judge of the United States District Court for the District of Columbia.

James Boasberg Is Married

While he keeps his personal life mostly private, he is married to Elisabeth Leslie Manson.

James Boasberg’s Education

Boasberg has an impressive educational background, having attended St. Albans School, Yale University, Yale Law School, the University of Oxford, and St. Peter’s College.

Boasberg Might Hold Trump in Criminal Contempt Regarding Immigrations

In his memorandum opinion, Boasberg wrote, “The Court ultimately determines that the Government’s actions on that day demonstrate a willful disregard for its Order, sufficient for the Court to conclude that probable cause exists to find the Government in criminal contempt.”

The Trump administration addressed Boasberg’s role in public comments made on March 19, 2025. According to Rolling Stone, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated during a press briefing, “Judge Boasberg is a Democrat activist. He was appointed by Barack Obama, his wife has donated more than $10,000 to Democrats, and he has consistently shown his disdain for this president and his policies and it’s unacceptable.”

She added, “I would just like to point out that the judge in this case is essentially trying to say that the president doesn’t have the executive authority to deport foreign terrorists from our American soil.”