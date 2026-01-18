Who Is Jake Lang? About the Conservative Influencer

Image Credit: Getty Images

Jake Lang is a far-right conservative activist and online figure who has repeatedly drawn national attention for organizing provocative political rallies and protests that often escalate into tense confrontations. In January 2026, Lang’s public activism reached a flashpoint in Minneapolis, where he led a small pro-immigration-enforcement demonstration that was quickly overwhelmed and chased off by a much larger crowd of counterprotesters, underscoring deep divisions over federal immigration policy and public safety.

The rally took place amid ongoing unrest in the city following the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Renée Nicole Good — a U.S. citizen and mother of three — by a United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer during a January 7 immigration enforcement operation. Good’s death has sparked widespread protests and intensified scrutiny of federal immigration tactics in Minneapolis.

Learn more about him below.

He Is a Far-Right Conservative Influencer

Lang is a far-right conservative political activist and online figure known for organizing and promoting provocative rallies and protests centered on immigration, federal enforcement and other divisive issues.

He Was Charged in Connection With the January 6 Capitol Attack

Lang was federally charged for his participation in the January 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol attack, including allegations of assaulting law enforcement officers and other riot-related offenses tied to his actions that day.

He Was Pardoned by Donald Trump

In January 2025, Lang was one of the Jan. 6 defendants included in a broad pardon issued by President Donald Trump. That clemency cleared his legal jeopardy for charges related to the Capitol attack, allowing him to re-engage in political activity.

Prior to the pardon, Lang had spent nearly four years in jail awaiting trial following the January 6, 2021 insurrection. Per The Washington Post, during his detention, prosecutors alleged that he attempted to organize an armed militant group and repeatedly violated jail rules. In a 2024 filing, a federal judge overseeing the case wrote that the court had “no basis to conclude that he poses anything but a continuing danger to the public,” citing Lang’s conduct while incarcerated.

He Is Running for the U.S. Senate

Lang has announced his candidacy in the 2026 Republican U.S. Senate primary in Florida, campaigning on far-right conservative positions and seeking to translate his activist profile into elected office.