Jack Weber: 5 Things To Know About Peter’s Brother On ‘The Bachelor’ Finale

Peter Weber’s parents weren’t the only people to give him some tough love on ‘The Bachelor’ finale — his younger brother, Jack, also had a lot to say!

We haven’t seen the last of Peter Weber’s family on The Bachelor! Previews for the March 10 finale show that Peter’s parents, Barbara Weber and Peter Weber Sr., along with Peter’s younger brother, Jack Weber, will show up again. All three of them made it pretty clear to Peter that they thought that he was more compatible with Hannah Ann Sluss than Madison Prewett after they met both women. It led to some tension, as Peter admittedly had stronger feelings for Madison. While Peter’s mom was the most vocal, Jack also didn’t hold back from voicing his opinion, especially when it came to Peter and Madison’s very different lifestyles. Here’s more to know about Jack:

1. He’s also a pilot. Being a pilot sure does run in the Weber family! Peter Sr. is a pilot, and actually met Barbara when she was a flight attendant on one of his planes. Peter works for Delta Airlines, and Jack is also a pilot! It doesn’t appear that he currently works as a pilot, but back in 2018, he was featured in photos at the United Airlines training center. Jack’s Instagram handle is ‘@JettinJack,’ so he’s clearly very passionate about flying!

2. He’s a college graduate and financial advisor. Jack attended UCLA Los Angeles and graduated with his Bachelor’s degree in Applied Mathematics in 2017. He has worked as a Financial Advisor For Northwestern Mutual since Dec. 2016, according to his LinkedIn.

3. He has a girlfriend. Unlike Peter, Jack hasn’t been unlucky in love! He is dating Kristine Bruun-Andersen, and he often posts photos with her on Instagram. It’s unclear exactly when they started dating, but they posted their first photo together in Oct. 2019.

4. He first appeared on ‘The Bachelorette’. Before Jack was tasked with helping Peter choose between Madison and Hannah Ann on The Bachelor, he appeared during the pilot’s hometown date on The Bachelorette. Peter took Hannah Brown home to meet his family, and viewers were thrilled to see that he had a brother who looked just like him!

5. He’s very close with Peter. Peter and Jack spend a lot of time together. Whether they’re flying together, checking out a concert, or just hanging out, the guys seem to be very close.