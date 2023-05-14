Ja Morant is a pro basketball star playing for the Memphis Grizzlies

The athlete was suspended for eight games after displaying a gun in an Instagram live video in March 2023

In May 2023, Morant was suspended from ‘team activities’ for allegedly flashing a gun in a different video

Memphis Grizzlies star guard Ja Morant was suspended on May 14, 2023 after showing what appeared to be a gun in a social media live stream, as seen below. Shortly after the video went viral, the Grizzlies management announced that Morant, 23, had been “suspended from all team activities pending league review” in a statement posted to Twitter. The new video comes after Morant was suspended for eight games by the NBA in March for conduct detrimental to the league after displaying a gun in a different Instagram live video, according to The Washington Post.

In the new video, Morant can be seen in the passenger seat of a car with a group of friends as they dance to music. The camera, held by the person in the driver seat, pans toward Morant as he appears to be holding a gun in his left hand and pointing it in the air. The camera quickly pans away as the video stops.

NBA spokesman Mike Bass said in an statement that the league is “aware of the social media post involving Ja Morant and are in the process of gathering more information,” per The Washington Post. As the incident continues to be investigated, let’s learn more about Morant, below.

Ja Morant was allegedly seen showing off a gun on IG Live yesterday 😳 pic.twitter.com/fdhjBbIn9c — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) May 14, 2023

Ja Is A Superstar NBA Guard

Temetrius Jamel “Ja” Morant, born August 10, 1999 in South Carolina, made a name for himself in college hoops playing with Murray State. He was then swooped up by Memphis, where he signed a four-year contract worth $39.6 million, which he gushed about on his Instagram. In 2022, he signed a designated rookie max extension worth $192.2 million over five years.

He Has Flashed A Gun Before

In early March 2023, a live stream on Instagram showed Morant at a Denver-area club dancing and briefly holding up a gun for the camera in video that went viral. He was suspended without pay for the incident and enrolled in a counseling program but was not charged with a crime after a police investigation.

Ja Checked Himself Into A Clinic For Stress

After the Denver club gun video got him suspended checked himself into a clinic for stress management. He decided to seek counseling as he believed that his “stress level had been becoming a problem” before the nightclub incident. “I had considered [seeking help], but I was back and forth,” he told reporters at the time, per The Washington Post. “I was pretty much afraid to leave the team. I felt that it was needed, and it helped me out a lot.”