He Reportedly Punched A Teenager In The Head

In a report by The Washington Post, Morant allegedly punched a teenager in the head “12 to 13 times” in a pickup basketball game at Morant’s house. According to the report, Morant went into his house after the fight and emerged with a firearm.

Ja Blamed Off Court Issues For Playoff Loss

After the Grizzlies were defeated by the LA Lakers in the 2023 playoffs, Morant put the blame, partly, on extracurricular activities. “I’ve just got to be better with my decision-making,” he told reporters after their loss. “That’s pretty much it. Off-the-court issues affected us as an organization pretty much. Just [need] more discipline.”