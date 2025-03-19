Imogen Faith Reid: 5 Things About the Actress Playing Natalia Grace

Image Credit: Disney

Imogen Faith Reid is on her way to TV stardom amid the release of Hulu’s miniseries Good American Family. The show is inspired by the real-life Natalia Grace, whose adoptive parents accused her of posing as a child while being an adult. Months away from the series’ March 19, 2025, release date, Imogen shared sneak peeks from the show with her growing Instagram fan base.

“Doing the show was an amazing experience for me which has given me an incredible opportunity and I feel so grateful to have been apart of it, I can’t wait for you to see more,” she captioned one January 2025 Instagram carousel.

Upon the release of Good American Family, Hollywood Life has gathered five facts about Imogen below.

Imogen Is From the U.K.

According to Deadline, Imogen is from the U.K.

Imogen Got Her Start in Theatre

Per Deadline, Imogen trained at the Miskin Theatre at North Kent College in the U.K. She has also appeared in regional theaters across the country.

Eventually, Imogen made her way into film and television, appearing in projects such as Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them: The Crimes Of Grindelwald, The One and Only Ivan, BBC’s Les Miserables and The Third Day. In The Third Day, Imogen worked as Nathan’s double, per her IMDb page, and in The One and Only Ivan, she was a stand-in.

Imogen Is Also a Dancer

As seen on her Instagram, Imogen is a skilled dancer. Over the past few years, she’s shared videos from studio dance sessions to her page.

How Old Is Imogen Faith Reid?

Imogen is currently 27 years old, and she will turn 28 in May 2025. In May 2024, she celebrated her 27th birthday with her sister, Imogen shared on Instagram at the time.

“I just turned 27 which is getting a lil serious now I’m not liking this aging thing anymore,” she captioned her post. “But I can’t tell you how grateful I am to have spent it with the best people. Thank you to everyone who made my birthday SO special I truly feel so loved my by TV family this experience is genuinely the best experience I’ve ever had, I’m soo grateful that I get to be apart of it and honestly don’t want this to end at all and I’m so lucky to have had my sis there to help me celebrate. I’m gonna remember this birthday for a while.”

Imogen Is Playing the Role of Natalia Grace

In August 2022, Imogen announced she was cast in what was labeled an “untitled orphan limited series,” which eventually was titled Good American Family. She is playing the role of Natalia Grace.

“I don’t have words NONE I’m so EXCITED to not only be starring in my first series or going to L.A but working alongside Ellen Pompeo,” she captioned an Instagram post alongside the casting news. “The fact that I’m obsessed with greys anatomy and now get to work with Meridith Grey I’m so excited, nervous, anxious ahhhh Thank you for everything @ohsosmall I guess I’m going to L.A.”