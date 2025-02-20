How Old Is Imogen Faith Reid? Age of the Actress Playing Natalia

Image Credit: Disney

Imogen Faith Reid is bringing Hulu’s version of Natalia Grace‘s story to the screen in the miniseries Good American Family. The U.K. native was cast in the role in 2022. The series is told through multiple points of views to “explore issues of perspective, bias and trauma,” according to Hulu’s logline.

The show introduces viewers to Midwestern couple Kristine and Michael Barnett (played by Ellen Pompeo and Mark Duplass, respectively), who adopt a girl living with a rare form of dwarfism, “but as they begin to raise her alongside their three biological children, mystery emerges around her age and background, and they slowly start to suspect she may not be who she says she is. As they defend their family from the daughter they’ve grown to believe is a threat, she fights her own battle to confront her past and what her future holds in a showdown that ultimately plays out in the tabloids and the courtroom,” the rest of the series’ logline reads.

Learn more about Imogen, her role in the series and more about her career below.

Who Is Natalia Grace?

Natalia was an orphan, who was adopted by Michael and Kristine Barnett in 2010. The Barnetts accused Natalia of being a grown woman posing as a child. Two years later, the Barnetts successfully petitioned a court to update Natalia’s birth date on her birth certificate to 1989, which legally changed her age from 8 to 22 at the time. In 2013, the Barnetts left Natalia in a Lafayette, Indiana, apartment alone and moved to Canada. Kristine and Michael faced criminal charges for the neglect of a dependent in 2019. However, their charges were dismissed.

Prosecutors from the neglect case found Natalia’s birth mother in Ukraine and hospital records supporting Natalia’s claim that she was born in 2003, not 1989.

Antwon and Cynthia Mans noticed Natalia struggling to live on her own in Indiana, and they took her in. According to PEOPLE, however, Natalia left the Manses to live with another couple named Nicole and Vince DePaul, who tried to adopt Natalia in 2009 but were declined.

How Old Is Natalia Grace Now?

Since Natalia Grace’s birth records indicate that she was born in September 2003, she is 21 years old as of February 2025.

How Old Is Imogen Faith Reid?

Imogen turned 27 years old in May 2024, according to her Instagram. For her 27th birthday, the actress joked about how “serious” the age of 27 sounded.

“I just turned 27 which is getting a lil serious now I’m not liking this aging thing anymore,” Imogen wrote in her caption. “But I can’t tell you how grateful I am to have spent it with the best people. Thank you to everyone who made my birthday SO special I truly feel so loved my by TV family this experience is genuinely the best experience I’ve ever had, I’m soo grateful that I get to be apart of it and honestly don’t want this to end at all and I’m so lucky to have had my sis there to help me celebrate. I’m gonna remember this birthday for a while.”

Good American Family Release Date

The first two episodes of the eight-episode Good American Family miniseries will be released on March 19, 2025.