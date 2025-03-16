Henry Junior Chalhoub: 5 Things About Camila Cabello’s New Boyfriend

Image Credit: Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Camila Cabello and her new boyfriend, Henry Junior Chalhoub, have been enjoying a low-key relationship for longer than most fans were aware of. After the couple were seen hand in hand at Paris Fashion Week 2025, the internet exploded. The “Bam Bam” hitmaker knows how bright the spotlight can be as a celebrity, and she’s chosen to keep her new romance away from the public eye. But fans are still curious to learn more about Henry and how he met Camila following her last high-profile relationship with former boyfriend Shawn Mendes.

Previously, Camila spoke candidly about the difficulties of dating as a public figure. During a past appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, the “Señorita” artist revealed the reason why she quit dating apps after just 24 hours.

“The first guy that DM’ed me was like an aspiring singer-songwriter from Nashville, and I was just like, ‘I feel weird because somebody could be using me.’ Does that make sense?” Camila asked, before adding, “Yeah, you don’t know their intentions. But even that, I’m like, I don’t even know. When you are just trying to make friends, you’re going to meet guys that are vetted by your friends, which is amazing.”

After that, Camila told PEOPLE in early 2023 that she views dating as “stepping into life,” adding, “You’re always meeting people. You should always be making friends. You should always be having new experiences. I don’t think dating is really any different.”

Hollywood Life has rounded up five facts about Henry and his relationship with Camila below.

Camila Cabello e Henry Chalhoub 🖤 pic.twitter.com/zGIpKe8TSz — Blog Camila Cabello (@blogccabello) February 15, 2025

Henry Junior Chalhoub Is a Billionaire

According to multiple outlets, Henry comes from a wealthy family. Per Life & Style, he has an estimated net worth of $1.2 billion.

Henry Is 11 Years Older Than Camila

Henry was born in 1986, per several reports, which makes him 38 years old at the time of publication. Camila was born in March 1997. The couple, therefore, have an 11-year age gap.

Camila Cabello & Henry Chalhoub today at Paris Fashion Week ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9jZek2p0AO — Camila Cabello Daily (@TheCamilaDaily) March 11, 2025

Henry’s Family Owns a Fashion Company in Dubai

Henry’s family owns The Chalhoub Group, which is based in Dubai. The company is a luxury goods retailer and distributor that has worked with high-profile brands, including Versace and Jimmy Choo.

Henry’s Sister Is a Fashion Designer

The heir to the Chalhoub family fortune has a sister named Souraya Chalhoub, who works as a fashion designer.

Henry & Camila Were First Seen Together in August 2024

Long before they were spotted at an early 2025 BAFTAs party and subsequently Paris Fashion Week, Camila and Henry were seen for the first time together in August 2024. At the time, they were photographed at a party in Ibiza, per Daily Mail.