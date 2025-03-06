Who Is Hayden Haynes? About Mike Johnson’s Chief of Staff

Image Credit: Getty Images

House Speaker Mike Johnson and his team faced turmoil following Donald Trump‘s March 5, 2025, congressional speech. Shortly after the joint session of Congress, Johnson’s Chief of Staff, Hayden Haynes, was arrested by Capitol Police in Washington D.C. for DUI (driving under the influence). The arrest quickly made headlines since Johnson is one of the most well-known figureheads of the Republican Party.

Below, learn more about Johnson’s chief of staff and what led to his arrest.

Who Is Hayden Haynes?

Haynes has worked as Johnson’s chief of staff in the speaker’s office since 2023, according to NBC News. Prior to landing the job, he worked as Johnson’s chief of staff in his personal office from 2017 to 2023.

Before he became a long-time and trusted aid of Johnson’s, Haynes worked for former Senator David Vitter from 2009 to 2016. Per Haynes’ LinkedIn profile, he attended Gonzaga University.

Why Was Mike Johnson’s Chief of Staff Arrested?

On March 4, 2025, Haynes was arrested for DUI when he backed into a parked car just before midnight, the U.S. Capitol Police said. He was released shortly after the arrest.

“A driver backed into a parked vehicle last night around 11:40 p.m.,” police confirmed in a statement. “We responded and arrested them for DUI.” A spokesperson for Johnson also noted in a statement, which was obtained by NBC News, “The speaker is aware of the encounter that occurred last night involving his chief of staff and the Capitol police. The speaker has known and worked closely with Hayden for nearly a decade and trusted him to serve as his chief of staff for his entire tenure in Congress. Because of this and Hayden’s esteemed reputation among members and staff alike, the speaker has full faith and confidence in Hayden’s ability to lead the Speaker’s office.”

Did Mike Johnson Fire His Chief of Staff?

No, it does not appear that Johnson is planning to fire Haynes because of his arrest. After being asked by NBC News if he was “standing by” Haynes, Johnson replied, “I am. I am.” According to the Associated Press, Johnson spoke with other reporters about the situation and noted that Haynes is “trusted and respected, and he has my full faith and confidence to lead.”