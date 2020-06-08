Hartley Sawyer: 5 Things To Know About Actor Fired From ‘The Flash’ For Past ‘Derogatory’ Tweets

Hartley Sawyer will not be on ‘The Flash’ when season 7 returns, following the show’s renewal in January. The network confirmed to HollywoodLife that Hartley was fired after past racist tweets by the actor recently surfaced.



Hartley Sawyer has been fired from CW’s The Flash due to numerous racist, homophobic and misogynistic tweets he posted before joining the show. “Hartley Sawyer will not be returning for Season 7 of The Flash,” Warner Bros. Television, The CW, Berlanti Productions and Executive Producer Eric Wallace said in a statement to HollywoodLife on June 8. “In regards to Mr. Sawyer’s posts on social media, we do not tolerate derogatory remarks that target any race, ethnicity, national origin, gender, or sexual orientation. Such remarks are antithetical to our values and policies, which strive and evolve to promote a safe, inclusive and productive environment for our workforce,” the statement concluded. The tweets in question are from 2011, 2012 and 2014.

1. Harley apologized before news of his firing. — “I’m not here to make excuses – regardless of the intention, my words matter and they carry profound consequences,” Harley, an American writer, actor and producer, began in a note posted to Instagram on May 30. “And mine can and have caused pain and embarrassment, along with feelings I can only imagine, to supporters and fans, my cast mates, the crew, my colleagues and friends. I owe them all an apology. And I owe each of you an apology. Thank you for holding me accountable.”

In a lengthy caption, he continued, “My words, irrelevant of being meant with an intent of humor, were hurtful, and unacceptable. I am ashamed I was capable of these really horrible attempts to get attention at that time. I regret them deeply,” Hartley wrote, noting, “This was not acceptable behavior. These were words I threw out at the time with no thought or recognition of the harm my words could do, and now have done today.”

Hartley continued, “I am incredibly sorry, ashamed and disappointed in myself for my ignorance back then. I want to be very clear: this is not reflective of what I think or who I am now. Years ago, thanks to friends and experiences who helped me to open my eyes, I began my journey into becoming a more responsible adult – in terms of what I say, what I do, and beyond. I’ve largely kept that journey private, and this is another way that I have let so many down. I still have more work to do,” he wrote, concluding, “But how I define myself now does not take away the impact of my words, or my responsibility for them. I am very sorry.”

2. He joined The Flash in 2017. — In the summer of 2017, Hartley was cast as Ralph Dibny / Elongated Man, a fast-talking private investigator who is able to stretch his body to any shape or form. His character entered the show during season 4, and he was later promoted to a series regular in June 2018.

3. Harley was previously a soap actor. — He’s known for his role as Kyle Abbott on the CBS Daytime The Young and the Restless soap opera, in which he was cast in March 2013.

4. He’s an animal activist. — “Proud pit bull dad,” Hartley’s Instagram bio reads. His profile pictured is a closeup selfie with his pet pit bull. Hartley also volunteers at animal shelters and has been encouraging others to adopt animals while at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

5. Hartley is a vegan. — He notes in his Instagram bio that he made the lifestyle choice because of his love for animals.