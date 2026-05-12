Who Is Hannah Harper? All About the ‘American Idol’ Season 24 Winner

Image Credit: Disney

Hannah Harper is the fan-favorite of this season of American Idol. Right from the start, the Missouri native has touched the hearts of millions across the country, not to mention the season 24 judges, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie. Now that she’s been crowned the champion of this season, many want to learn more about the strong vocalist and mother of three.

Below, Hollywood Life has compiled facts you need to know about Hannah, our new American Idol!

Hannah Harper Is a Mom to 3 Children

From the onset of her Idol journey, Hannah has been open about motherhood and her family. She auditioned by singing her original song, “String Cheese,” which is her personal tribute to the joys and challenges of being a mom.

As the Idol judges heard for the first time, the chorus of “String Cheese” goes, “Some days I wanna cry, run away and hide / But I’d worry about their еvery need / And when I’m ovеrwhelmеd and touched out / Thеy come climbin’ up on the couch / Sayin’, “Mama, can you open my string cheese? / And I smile because I know meetin’ their needs fills my soul / And being their mama is who I’m meant to be.”

Hannah Harper Started Singing at 9 Years Old

According to her official website, Hannah embarked on her music journey when she was just 9 years old. She grew up in Southeast Missouri and traveled with her family’s band, The Harper Family. So, it was clear from an early age that Hannah was destined to create her own sound and image as a music artist.

Was Hannah Harper Going to Quit American Idol?

In March 2026, a rumor circulated online that Hannah was allegedly leaving Idol to sign a record deal with Dolly Parton‘s Butterfly Records. She quickly debunked the claims in a cheeky Instagram post after she made the Top 20.

“TOP 20 did NOT sign a contract and leave the competition,” Hannah captioned her post with a crying laughing emoji. “The amount of AI and false information floating around right now is honestly mind blowing!”

Earlier this season, Hannah opened up in a separate Instagram post about the difficult yet worthy road Idol has been.

“This season has stretched me in ways I never expected,” she wrote via Instagram in January 2026. “It’s easy to get in my head sometimes, and when I do, my focus can start to shift to places it shouldn’t. But the goal will always be the same: to encourage, to uplift, and to turn eyes upon the Lord — no matter the song, no matter the genre, no matter the setting. American Idol has brought emotions I’ve never had to navigate before, and I find myself constantly coming back to this scripture.”