Who Got Voted Off ‘American Idol’ Last Night? See Results of the Top 5

Image Credit: Disney

American Idol is having quite the season this year. After an “unprecedented” delay in voting results made headlines earlier, host Ryan Seacrest was finally able to reveal who was voted off the show. During the April 6 episode, three people in total went home. But now that we’re down to the Top 5, two people had to go home during the April 27 episode.

The evening was dedicated to Taylor Swift‘s biggest hits — from her country bops to pop bangers! Contestants performed songs such as “Tim McGraw,” one of Taylor’s earliest hits that put her on the map, “Mean,” “Love Story,” “Fearless,” “Lover” and “cardigan.”

Hollywood Life is keeping you updated with American Idol results each week and who’s left among the contestants below.

Where Do I Stream American Idol Episodes?

If you don’t have ABC, you can stream American Idol episodes live on Disney+ every week.

Who Got Voted Off American Idol Last Night?

During the April 27 episode, Brooks and Daniel Stallworth were voted off. Brooks performed “Love Story,” while Daniel chose “Fearless,” a choice that judge Luke Bryan said was a reflection of his personality.

“What I love about you is you walk out on this stage and, honestly, you picked the right song, you are fearless,” Luke said. “I like that you not only sing, you perform, so the crowd is right with you.”

What Contestants are Left on American Idol? See the Top 5

Here are the Top 5 on Idol following the April 27 elimination:

Braden Rumfelt

Chris Tungseth

Hannah Harper

Jordan McCullough

Keyla Richardson

How Can I Vote for American Idol?

There are three ways for viewers to cast their votes on their favorite Idol contestants:

Visiting AmericanIdol.com/Vote

Via SMS text

Commenting on the pinned voting post for each episode on Facebook, Instagra and TikTok when voting opens

When Is the American Idol 2026 Season Finale?

The season 24 finale of American Idol will air on Monday, May 11, 2026.