When Does ‘American Idol’ 2026 Start? Season 24 Premiere Date

Image Credit: Disney

American Idol is returning in early 2026, and this time, audiences will sit through a different experience. With changes to the voting methods and even to Hollywood Week, fans of the reality TV competition series are also gearing up to watch Idol alum Carrie Underwood take the judges’ table again with Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie. So, without further ado, we all need to find out the premiere date of season 24.

Hollywood Life has all the details on Idol’s 24th season below.

What’s Different About American Idol in 2026?

In short, a lot is different with American Idol now. The voting is one of the first major changes that fans will be introduced to. Audiences will now be able to vote for their favorite singers live on social media.

Showrunner Megan Michaels Wolflick explained to Deadline that they wanted to “meet the audience where they are,” especially with the current generations consuming entertainment.

“If we can get Gen Alpha and Gen Z to weigh in a little bit more in the easiest way possible, that’s very exciting,” Megan told the outlet. “It could tip the scale. Trends are always different. We have to meet the audience where they are. Back in 2002, when the show began, texting was the new hot thing. We also have to meet the technology where it is, as well. We want to make it as easy as possible for people to vote for their favorites, weigh in from their couch with their second screen, in real time.”

The other difference with Idol this time around is that Hollywood Week is taking place in Nashville, Tennessee, instead of Los Angeles, California. Pretaped auditions were held at Belmont University in Nashville. So, there might be a different ring to the series’ famous catchphrase, “You’re going to Hollywood!”

When Does American Idol Season 24 Premiere? 2026 Release Date

Season 24 of American Idol premieres Monday, January 26, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET.

How Can I Watch American Idol Live?

Fans can tune into American Idol on ABC every Monday starting in late January 2026. For cable cutters, episodes will be available to stream on Hulu the next day.