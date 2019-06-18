Geno Doak: 5 Things To Know About Mama June’s Troubled Boyfriend

Mama June’s boyfriend, Geno Doak, is in the news again after he crashed his car into her house — and got out of the truck with his pants pulled down. There’s so much more you need to know about Geno, his life, and his record.

Mama June‘s three-year relationship with boyfriend Geno Doak has had more than the typical ups and downs of other unions. Aside from both being arrested on drug charges, the couple have fought viciously on TV, and alienated June’s family. Even the most diehard Mama June: From Not to Hot viewers actually know a limited amount about her troubled boyfriend outside of his relationship with June. Here’s what else you need to know about Geno Doak and his life before dating June:

1. He and Mama June were arrested in March 2019 for felony drug possession and more. After Geno and June got into a fight at an Alabama gas station on March 13, Geno was arrested for domestic violence/harassment, felony possession of a controlled substance (believed to be crack cocaine, according to the Macon County, Alabama DA), and drug paraphernalia. June was arrested for felony possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. The couple were taken away in a Sheriff’s Department cruiser and booked, but were later released. Geno was ordered to stay away from June, but they broke the order almost immediately. They were seen together at a casino just days later!

2. He has a lengthy arrest record. Geno’s March 2019 arrest is just one of many. The businessman has been arrested multiple times on charges of burglary, theft, and criminal damage to property. Geno was arrested and found guilty in 1996 for felony burglary. He served three months of his one year sentence in prison. Geno was arrested in 2009 for felony burglary again after stealing a $500 cargo trailer in Georgia. He did not go to prison for this.

3. He’s the CEO of a construction business in Georgia. Geno owns G & J Home Improvements in Griffin, Georgia, a successful home remodeling company. He and June actually met when he renovated her home in Hampton, Georgia, in early 2016. They apparently started their relationship a month later, according to hints she dropped on her social media posts.

4. He reportedly attempted suicide three times. A month stealing the cargo trailer in Georgia in 2009, Geno was “involuntarily admitted to Riverwood Behavioral Health System in Clayton County for distress and for attempting to commit suicide for a third time,” according to Daily Mail.

5. He has four children. Geno is the father of two sons and two daughters, all in their early 20s or late teens. Their specific ages, and names, are unknown. Should he and June ever get married, they’ll have one, big family. She’s the mother of four daughters, and grandmother of three granddaughters.