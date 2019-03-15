Mama June Arrested For Felony Drug Possession After Fight With BF At Gas Station

Mama June is in trouble with the law. The reality star allegedly got into a fight with her boyfriend Geno at an Alabama gas station and both were taken into custody on drug possession charges.

Honey Boo Boo‘s mother Mama June has been arrested on drug possession charges, TMZ reports. The site alleges that the 39-year-old WE tv From Not to Hot star and her boyfriend of three years Geno Doak got into a fight at a gas station in Alabama on March 13. “Police arrived they saw enough to arrest Geno for domestic violence/harassment, felony possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Mama June was cuffed for felony possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia,” the site reports. We’ve reached out to her reps and police for comment.

June Shannon has issues with picking the wrong men. After she split from baby daddy Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson in 2014, she got back together with former ex-boyfriend and registered sex offender Mark McDaniel, who served 10 years in prison for molesting June’s then 8-year-old daughter Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, now 24. That resulted in TLC cancelling Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, which centered on her now 13-year-old daughter and child pageant queen Alana Thompson.

Geno has gone to jail twice since 1996 thanks to his criminal record that includes burglary, theft, and criminal damage to property. June introduced him to viewers during the second season of her WE tv reality show that originated with her dramatic 300 pound weight loss. “Yes, I have found love, y’all. I have a great, wonderful guy, Geno, and I feel like a kid again,” she said in a confessional, adding that Geno “is probably the person I want to spend the rest of my life with and he is going to be my husband one day.” We’ll keep you updated on this situation.