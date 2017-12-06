Mama June Shows Off 300 Pound Weight Loss In Sexy Red Lingerie — Sexy Video

Show us what you got! Mama June flaunted her hot new figure in racy lingerie for her series, ‘Mama June: From Not To Hot.’ See the video and pics, here!

Mama June, 38, has dropped a whopping 300 pounds, and the reality star showed the world her slim physique (again!) in a promotional trailer for season two of her series, Mama June: From Not To Hot. Season two will follow Mama as she faces many life changes, dabbles into beauty pageants, searches for love and raises her infamous daughter, Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Thompson, 12. But what we most love to see is how hot she looks post-transformation! To see pics of Mama June in her hot red lingerie, watch the video below and click through our gallery above.

Meanwhile, Honey Boo Boo will act as a tough coach for Mama June as she’ll train her on twirling a ribbon, leaping and proper pageant etiquette in Season 2 of the hit show. In the trailer, Mama June explains her apprehension about being a pageant girl, “I’ve been always on the other side of the pageant world, I don’t have any talent,” she says. We’re sure Honey Boo Boo will teach her the ropes, after all she’s a former child pageant star herself.

The show will also highlight Mama’s relationship with her ex-husband Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson. Sugar is now remarried and things between him and Mama aren’t so friendly. The estranged couple will be seen arguing over visitation with Alana and legal battles in court. As if the season two couldn’t be any more juicy, Mama June is rushed to the hospital for an undisclosed “medical emergency” and it appears in the trailer that she even goes into surgery. However drama filled the show may be we know that Mama June looks better than ever and will come out on top!

Season two of Mama June: From Not To Hot will premiere on WE tv on January 12.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Mama June’s weight loss transformation? Let us know your thoughts below.