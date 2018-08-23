Is Geno and Mama June’s relationship on the rocks? In this EXCLUSIVE preview of the ‘From Not To Hot’ finale, Geno leaves June in the middle of a very important night for her!

Mama June, 39, has a very important party in Las Vegas, and her family and boyfriend Geno are there to support her in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Aug. 24 season finale of Mama June: From Not To Hot. Geno is visibly uncomfortable with the party scene. He eventually puts his jacket down and walks out while June is mingling with her party guests. He doesn’t tell anyone where he’s going.

“This is not my cup of tea, if you know what I mean,” Geno says in the finale preview. “Don’t get me wrong, June looks amazing, but red carpets and fancy drinks, everybody getting all gussied up, it ain’t for me. Dude, I’ll take a beer and a recliner watching the game over this any day, man. There might not be a lot these shindigs in my future.” Hey, it’s only for a day!

June starts to look around for Geno and begins asking people where he is. “Geno knows how important this party is for me tonight and how important this event is. I mean, did he end up leaving?” she asks in the final moments of the preview. She is not happy about Geno leaving without an explanation!

According to the synopsis, Geno ditches June’s fancy party to go gambling in the casino with Jennifer. He could have at least told June to her face where he was going! Also, Pumpkin and Josh do get married, but things take an interesting turn when Mama June ambushes Geno with a surprise wedding! The Mama June: From Not To Hot season 2 finale airs at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.