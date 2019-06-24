5 Things
Garrett Powell: 5 Things About The Guy Who Goes Bungee Jumping With Hannah On ‘The Bachelorette’

(FRONT) DUSTIN, DARON, BRIAN, PETER, HANNAH BROWN, DYLAN, HUNTER, MIKE, CONNOR J. (MIDDLE) JOEY , CAM, DEVIN, TYLER G., MATTEO, JOE, JONATHAN, MATTHEW, JED, RYAN, CHASEN (BACK) THOMAS, CONNOR S., JOHN PAUL JONES, KEVIN, MATT D., TYLER C., GARRETT, GRANT, LUKE P., LUKE S.
Hannah Brown and Garrett Powell strip down for some sexy bungee jumping on the June 24 episode of ‘The Bachelorette,’ and it’s bound to go down as one of the sexiest dates in Bachelor Nation history!

It looks like things are going to get STEAMY between Garrett Powell and Hannah Brown on the June 24 episode of The Bachelorette. Previews from the episode show the pair going bungee jumping on their one-on-one date — and they’re VERY scantily clothed for the excursion! We haven’t seen much of Garrett and Hannah’s one-on-one time this season, but he has earned camera time due to his hatred of fellow contestantLuke Parker. Garrett hasn’t been afraid to call Luke out for his behavior on the show, and their feud will continue with tonight’s episode. Here’s more to know about Garrett:

1. He’s a professional golfer. Garrett works as a professional golfer at the Shoal Creek Golf and Country Club in Shoal Creek, Alabama (yes, like Hannah, he’s an Alabama boy)! He is PGA-certified, and his job allows him to both play and teach golf for his career.

2. He’s college educated. Garrett is a graduate of Mississippi State University, where he studied golf management.

3. He was a college athlete. Golf isn’t the only sport that Garrett excels at! He played quarterback for the football team at Mississippi State University, according to Bustle.

4. His sister-in-law signed him up for the show. Garrett broke up with his last girlfriend in August 2018. His sister-in-law signed him up for The Bachelorette after noticing how many similarities he and Hannah had. In addition to his brother and sister-in-law, he also has a sister, who is married, as well.

5. Faith is important to him. In his Bachelorette bio, Garrett revealed that he likes to go to church in his spare time. He has also posted about his faith on Instagram.