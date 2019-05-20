Luke Parker: 5 Things To Know About This Season’s ‘Villain’ On ‘The Bachelorette’

It’s just one week into ‘The Bachelorette,’ and the guys on the show are already weary of Luke Parker’s intentions with Hannah Brown. It looks like we have our season 17 ‘villain’!

Luke Parker earned Hannah Brown’s first impression rose on season 15 of The Bachelorette, but he didn’t make the best impression with the other guys in the house! Most of the men were not pleased with Luke’s forward attitude during the premiere, and he’s quickly been labeled as the ‘villain’ of the season. Viewers are already weary about the 24-year-old’s intentions, as well. It’s safe to say that Luke will be making headlines for however long he’s on the show, and you can get to know him better with five facts right here:

1. He’s admitted to being a player in the past. In his intro video for The Bachelorette, Luke admitted to taking advantage of girls thinking he was good looking during college. “I think I’m a good looking guy,” he explained. “When I was in college, a lot of the girls around me thought so, too.” Luke attended Faulkner University for college, which is located in Montgomery, Alabama. Before Faulkner, he spent his freshman and sophomore year at Polk State College, followed by two years at High Point University.

2. He had a religious awakening in the shower. After dishing on his ‘player’ days in his intro video, Luke said that he did a complete 180 with his life after hearing God “speak to him” in the shower. “I realized that I wasn’t the man I wanted to be and I’ve been working on the husband that I want to be for my future wife,” he explained. Now, he claims his focus is solely on finding the right woman and settling down!

3. He’s a former athlete. Luke played baseball in college. He was an outfielder for Faulkner University from 2016-2017, and previously played at High Point University from 2015-2017.

4. His sister-in-law applied for him to be on the show. Luke went through a bad breakup about a year before he was on The Bachelorette, which is when his brother’s wife, Hannah, decided to sign him up for the show. “I was like…I’m going to apply Luke for the show and just see what happens,” she explained to the Gainesville Times. “[I was] thinking he had no chance of getting on the show.”

5. He got to meet Hannah earlier than most of the other contestants. Luke was one of five men who got to meet Hannah before filming The Bachelorette even started. It all went down on the live After the Final Rose that followed Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor in March 2019. Luke told Hannah she was the only person who he wanted to be the Bachelorette, and began sweet talking her right away. However, he did not get the one rose she gave out that night — which is probably why he came back swinging during the premiere!