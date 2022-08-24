Gabbie Hanna: 5 Things To Know About The Influencer & TikTok Star

Gabbie Hanna, 31, has become one of the most popular influencers since stepping on the scene in 2013 and there are very good reasons why. The talented content creator is known for sharing details about her life in videos on a daily basis and has touched on some interesting and influential topics, like religion and mental health. Find out more about her and her rise to fame below.

Gabbie is a singer.

@gabbiehanna Uploading my show in parts on the tube, this is Stone Heart 💕 ♬ original sound – Trauma Queen

In addition to being an influencer who creates and shares videos, Gabbie has made her way into the spotlight through her singing. She released her debut single “Out Loud” in 2017 and it was followed by her debut extended play 2WayMirror in 2019. She went on to release another EP called Bad Karma in 2020 and it led to her debut full-length album, Trauma Queen, which was released on July 22, 2022.

Gabbie has shared her music on social media. She also sometimes shares videos of her performances on TikTok and YouTube. Her fans will often give her feedback and share her music with other social media users.

She started on Vine.

Gabbie first put herself in the public eye when she made videos on the now discontinued video app, Vine. She accumulated around 5 million followers, which made her noticeable among other Vine users and influencers. Her popularity led to her creating an account on YouTube, where she also started uploading various videos, and she eventually won the fourth season of a dance competition web series called Dance Showdown with Matt Steffanina in 2015.

She branched out to most of the other social media apps as they came along like Instagram and TikTok. The latter has brought her over 7 million followers and as of 2022, she uploads multiple videos daily that get thousands of views, likes, and comments.

Gabbie once worked for BuzzFeed.

Gabbie grew up in Pennsylvania and attended the University of Pennsylvania, where she graduated with a degree in psychology and communications. She went on to work for a marketing company that sold products out of Sam’s Club and moved to Cleveland, OH to hep with a new branch of the company but eventually made her way to Los Angeles, CA, where she started working for the internet media company, BuzzFeed. She quit when she started becoming popular on Vine and YouTube and focused solely on those platforms.

She’s also a writer.

Gabbie released two poetry books that became quite successful and even made the New York Times bestseller list. The first, Adultolescience, “brings levity to the twists and turns of modern adulthood,” and was released in 2017. The second, Dandelion, “includes a collection of uncomfortably honest personal essays about Gabbie’s childhood and relationships,” and was released in 2020.

Gabbie has been nominated for several awards.

Some of the awards she’s been nominated for include Shorty Awards, Teen Choice Awards, an iHeartRadio Music Award, and Streamy Awards. As of 2022, she won a Shorty Award for Best YouTube Ensemble and two Streamy Awards for Storyteller and Ensemble Cast.