Ethan Is Supreme: 5 Things To Know About Beauty Influencer Who Sadly Died From Apparent Drug Overdose At 17

Ethan Is Supreme has died at the age of 17, his father, Gerald Peters confirmed on September 7. Learn more about the young social media star.

Influencer and YouTube sensation Ethan Peters, known on the internet as Ethan Is Supreme, has died. He was only 17. Ethan’s father Gerald Peters confirmed his son’s passing to Fox News, revealing that he found Ethan in his bedroom on the morning of September 7. An official cause of death is unknown at this time. — But, Gerald told the outlet that he believes Ethan died of a drug overdose, despite there being no “official ruling.” Our thoughts are with Ethan’s family and friends during this difficult time. Learn more about the beloved social media star, below:

1. Ethan Is Supreme (born Ethan Peters) was a popular beauty influencer and YouTuber. — He began his YouTube career on April 24, 2017 with various videos about makeup, edgy “how to” tutorials, day-in-the-life-style vlogs, and much more. By September of 2020, Ethan garnered more than 560,000 followers on Instagram and over 140,000 subscribers on YouTube. Ethan’s beauty journey included face-to-face meetings with celebrities including, Lady Gaga. He met the Grammy-winner in May of 2020 at her Haus Labs makeup launch party. Ethan shared a candid video of the pair chatting closely at the event with their arms around each other.

2. Before he broke into the beauty industry, Ethan ran a viral meme account. — He was the brains behind a successful meme account titled “Betch.” Under his direction, the account grew to 1.3 million followers, before Ethan sold it for $25,000 at just 13-years-old. In a 2019 interview, he spoke about his transition into the beauty world. “After I saw all these boy beauty gurus become big and it just inspired me to start a new chapter in social media , I just wanted my face to be known,” Ethan explained.

3. Ethan was a proponent for self acceptance. — “The cancel culture we find ourself [sic.] in weighed heavy on his heart. He wanted nothing but to inspire, make people laugh and push the boundaries of what is acceptable in our world for All young people,” Gerald told Fox News, after confirming his son’s death. “He was kind soul, who accepted everyone for who they were.”

4. He had a clothing line titled, “Hellboy.” — Ethan’s brand, described on its official Instagram as being “like the gay Hot Topic or something,” sells t-shirts, hoodies, sunglasses and necklaces. Most of the clothing features popular celebrity memes including, Kylie Jenner‘s I.D. photo and Paris Hilton‘s mugshot. Other items feature Ethan’s face on t-shirts and hoodies, as well as the brand’s “Hellboy” name. Every sale made is a direct donation to Black Lives Matter, according to Hellboy’s Instagram bio. The last post on the account is a photo of Ethan modeling a new a hoodie from Hellyboy’s latest collection.

5. Ethan had many famous friends in the influencer and YouTube industries. — Throughout his internet career, Ethan crossed paths with influencers such as, Manny MUA and Cole Carrigan. The pair shared individual messages on social media following Ethan’s passing. Ethan’s best friend and fellow Instagram personality Ava Louise posted a lengthy message that said the two had spent time together in the days leading up to his death. Additionally, influencer Tana Mongeau mourned Ethan with a note on Instagram Stories that read, “rip angel. my heart goes out to his family and friends. if u need anything reach out please.”

If you are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.