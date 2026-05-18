Who Is Ella Langley? 5 Things to Know About the ACM Awards Winner & Country Singer

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Ella Langley is one of country music’s rising darlings, and her ascent into the stratosphere has only just begun. The “Choosin’ Texas” artist took home multiple Academy of Country Music Awards in May 2026, and her loyal fan base wasn’t surprised. But for those who don’t know her, they’re just tuning into her unique sound.

At the 2026 ACM Awards, Ella grew visibly emotional while accepting one of her five awards. She took the chance to thank all the other female nominees who helped her along the way.

“Today I was having a strange day — I don’t know what it is about awards,” Ella began. “I walked right into Lainey [Wilson]‘s room, and I just got emotional, and she hugged me, wrapped me up, and started praying for me. And then all of a sudden, here comes Miranda Lambert in her little pink hat. I would not be standing up here without just [the] encouragement of so many women. Kelsea [Ballerini], thank you so much for loving on me.”

Hollywood Life has rounded up five facts you need to know about Ella to keep up with her career as she propels forward.

Ella Langley Is From a Small Town in Alabama

This famous country singer is actually from a tiny town! Ella hails from Hope Hull, Alabama. After growing up there, she moved to Nashville, Tennessee, to pursue a serious music career.

Ella Langley Was Homeschooled

Ella was homeschooled for several years of her childhood. Eventually, she attended high school in Montgomery, Alabama, and honed her singing skills by performing in talent shows.

Ella Langley Studied Forestry in College

After graduating from high school, Ella pursued a degree in forestry at Auburn University. She dropped out of college to focus on her songwriting skills.

Ella Langley Started Her Music Career as a Teen

As previously noted, Ella participated in talent shows in high school, and she performed in bars and other venues before getting into the big leagues of music.

Ella Langley Won Five ACM Awards

Ella took home five ACM Awards in 2026, including the awards for Artist-Songwriter of the Year, Song of the Year and Single of the Year.