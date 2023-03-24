Elijah Allan-Blitz: 5 Things To Know About Brie Larson’s Ex After She Confirms Split

Elijah Allan-Blitz is a director who recently directed the Disney+ film Remembering in 2022.

Many know Elijah from his prior romance to Marvel star Brie Larson.

His now-ex confirmed their split during a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar on Mar. 23, 2023.

Elijah Allan-Blitz, 36, got a little more than friendly with actress Brie Larson, 33, when he was spotted kissing the actress during a July 2019 outing. The former couple was all smiles when they embraced and walked side by side with huge smiles on their faces in new photos, and they definitely gave off “a perfect match” kind of vibe! Although Elijah wasn’t identified right away after the outing took place, it turns out he has quite a bit of history that involves the film and television industry and even dating another actress! Here are five things you should know about Elijah, amid Brie confirming their breakup to Harper’s Bazaar on Mar. 23.

1. He Is A Director & Actor

He’s starred in various features, including the television series The Shield, and a lot of shorts such as Full Ride and In This Life, according to IMDB. He also directed and produced the short, Take Every Wave: Laird in VR.

2. He Dated ‘NCIS’ Actress Maria Bello

The lovebirds were seen getting cozy in Aug. 2015 after the Golden Globe nominee, who was 49 at the time, broke up with her girlfriend Clare Munn. They met a year before when he co-directed a promo for her book, Whatever…Love Is Love, according to People, and one of the first times they were seen getting affectionate in public was at a gas station in Santa Barbara, CA.

3. Brie Confirmed Their Breakup In Mar. 2023

During a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar on Mar. 23, 2023, the 33-year-old bombshell confirmed she and Elijah were no longer an item. “I don’t have a next job. I don’t have a home. I don’t have a partner. I don’t have a plan. I’m just completely open,” Brie told the fashion outlet at the time. In addition, she added that she enjoying getting to know herself once more. “I have nothing left to give unless I go through this period of adventure,” the Captain Marvel star said. As HollywoodLife readers know, the duo were first linked in the summer of 2019. At this time, the director still has photos of his ex-girlfriend on his Instagram, including a birthday post from 2021. “I’m completely in love with this girl It’s a privilege of a lifetime to get to celebrate you today and every day Happy day of birth, Brie,” he captioned the post (see above).

4. He Enjoys Sharing Nature Content

On what is believed to be Elijah’s Instagram account, he often posts gorgeous pics and clips of breathtaking views of outside locations and other things in nature, such as butterflies and even penguins! In Mar. 2021, he even shared a photo with Brie outdoors, which was taken prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. “This photo was taken early last year. We had no idea that the whole world was about to change. Thank you for showing up and being my teammate through all of it. I love you, Brie,” he wrote (see above).

5. He Supports Prison Reform & Former President Barack Obama

In one Instagram post from Jan. 24, he posted a photo of himself with JAY-Z along with a statement about his beliefs in reform. “The prison system effects everyone in this country. @REFORM is going to change that. Lead by the most qualified person I know @vanjones68 • ‘Until everyone’s free, no one is free. – Jay Z,” the statement read. He also posted a pic of Barack on the cover of the Santa Barbara Independent in Jan. 2017, with the simple caption, “Thank you @BarackObama.”