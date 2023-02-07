Eden Polani: 5 Things To Know About Model, 19, Seen Out With Leonardo DiCaprio, 48

Eden Polani was photographed sitting with Leonardo DiCaprio during a night out in Los Angeles.

The two were both in attendance at Ebony Riley’s EP release party.

Eden is 19 years old and works as model.

The streets can’t stop talking about Leonardo DiCaprio’s recent night out, where he was seated alongside Eden Polani. The two made headlines after they were photographed sitting together at Ebony Riley’s EP release party on Feb. 1. The extent of Leo and Eden’s relationship or friendship is unclear, but fans are buzzing about the nearly 30 year age difference between the two (Leo is 48 and Eden is 19). Learn more about Eden below.

1. What Does Eden Polani Do?

Eden is a model who is represented by IT Model Management. Her portfolio on the agency’s website reveals that she has light brown hair and green eyes. She has been on the cover of three different magazines, which are all featured in her profile.

2. Eden Is From Israel

Eden hails from Israel and her magazine covers are all Israeli. However, her Instagram bio seems to reveal that she is currently living in Los Angeles. Although she has a number of different locations in her bio, the red pin emoji is placed next to “LA.”

3. What Is Eden Polani’s Instagram?

Eden’s Instagram handle is @EdenPolanii. She has 220,000 followers on the social media site. The number jumped up more than 20,000 after she was first photographed out with Leo. Eden’s page is mostly filled with professional modeling shots, although she does have photos of her day-to-day life, as well.

4. Is Eden Polani Dating Leonardo DiCaprio?

The status of Eden and Leonardo’s relationship has not been confirmed. Although they were photographed sitting together, it is not clear whether they attended the Feb. 1 event as a couple, or how much they even interacted on the night out. Just weeks before he was seen with Eden, Leo was also spending time with 23-year-old Victoria Lamas, and in 2022, he was briefly linked to Gigi Hadid.

5. How Old Is Eden Polani?

Eden was born on March 21, 2003. She will be turning 20 years old in March 2023, but was 19 when she was first seen with Leo.