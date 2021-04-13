Dr. Gerald Onuoha: 5 Things To Know About Kacey Musgraves’ New BF After They Go Instagram Official

Kacey Musgraves has found herself a hunky new guy who is absolutely brilliant as well. We’ve got five things to know about Dr. Gerald Onuoha.

Nine months after her July 2020 split from husband Ruston Kelly, Country music superstar Kacey Musgraves, 32, has found romance again. For the second time since April 2nd, Dr. Gerald Onuha has turned up with the singer in her Instagram stories. In an IG story photo from Mon. Apr. 12, it showed the “Butterflies” singer posing cuddled up while outdoors with the handsome internal medicine physician. Kasey looked stunning in perfect makeup and a tan tank top as she leaned into Gerald. He looked hunky and handsome in a camouflage jacket and backward turned black baseball cap. Kasey tagged Gerald in the photo, though sadly his IG account is set to private so we don’t know if she’s IG official for him as well. We’ve got five things to know about Kasey’s new doctor beau Gerald.

Like Kasey, Gerald lives in Nashville

In his Instagram profile, Gerald lists about himself: “Nashville Living. God fearing. Nigerian American. Healer. Astronomer. Dream chaser.” He works as an internal medicine physician at HCA Healthcare Nashville according to his LinkedIn profile.

Gerald wanted to become an astronaut

In his bio on the Meharry Medical College alumni page, it noted that the Huntsville, AL native moved to Nashville in 2003 “to attend Tennessee State University where he received his Bachelors in Physics and Astronomy.” This guy is SMART! He even received a NASA Achievement Award. Gerald told urbaanite.com, “I was really into physics and astronomy and thought I was going to be an astrophysicist or an astronaut. However, when I was doing the research, there were some aspects of the career path that I did not like. I loved the science of it all, but I did not like the idea of working alone.”

Gerald holds a Masters of Science degree from an Ivy League school

He attended Meharry Medical College for M.D, and intended to specialize in Internal Medicine, according to his school bio. It noted of high-achieving Gerald, “Before starting residency, he received a Masters in Clinical Practice from Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire.”

Gerald has been recognized for his leadership skills

While studying medicine at Meharry, Gerald served as Student Body President and was a member of the Board of Trustees. His bio page also notes that he is the recipient of the “NASA Achievement Award, the Chi Boule Community Service Award, the Kappa Alpha Psi Scholars Award, Nashville Black Chambers Rising Star Award, Nashville’s Black 40 under 40, and most recently The Nashville Chamber of Commerce sponsored Nashville Emerging Leaders Award.” He is also a key figure in the Everybody Vs. Racism organization, and is seen below discussing anti-Asian hate crimes with actress Olivia Munn.

Gerald founded an organization to mentor disadvantaged youth into medical careers

According to his school bio, Gerald “is also the founder and CEO of the Project Dream Community Initiative, a student-led organization that motivates disadvantaged students to pursue careers in health care.” He told urbaanite that through this program he really felt part of the Nashville community. “Myself along with some of my colleagues started a program called Project Dream to inspire and motivate inner city high school students to venture into healthcare fields like medicine and dentistry. It was working in this program that really made me fall in love with the community,” he explained.