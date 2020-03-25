Denise Stapley: 5 Things To Know About The ‘Survivor’ Star Who Made A Big Move On ‘Winners At War’

After her game-changing move on the March 18 episode of ‘Survivor: Winners At War,’ Denise Stapley has quickly become one to watch during this intense all-star season!

Denise Stapley proved she’s a player to watch on Survivor: Winners At War. During the show’s March 18 episode, Denise orchestrated a plan to take out the only two-time winner in the show’s history, Sandra Diaz-Twine. Denise was not on the list of ‘big threats’ on the all-winners cast of Winners at War, so she decided to do something to change that by playing TWO immunity idols at tribal, blindsiding Sandra, and sending her to the Edge of Extinction. Now, Denise has definitely emerged as a threat! Here’s more to know about her:

1. She originally played on ‘Survivor: Philippines’. Denise’s original season of Survivor was season 25, Survivor: Philippines, in 2012. She made history by having to go to every single tribal council throughout the season. Denises original tribe lost immunity challenge after immunity challenge, until only she and her closest ally, Malcolm Freberg were left. They were then split up and put onto the other two remaining tribes, where Denise fought to stay in the game. She reunited with Malcolm at the merge, and they formed an alliance with Lisa Whelchel and Michael Skupin that took them to the final four. Denise knew Malcolm was the biggest threat, so she made a big move and voted him out, ultimately winning at the final tribal council against Michael and Lisa.

2. She’s the oldest female ‘Survivor’ winner. Denise was 41 years old when she won Survivor, making her the oldest woman to ever win the show. Of course, that could change depending on how things play out this season!

3. She’s a sex therapist. Denise works is a licensed mental health therapist and works as a sex therapist. She is a certified sex therapist by the American Association of Sexuality Educators, Counselors and Therapists.

4. She’s married and has a daughter. Denise is married to her husband, Brad. Together, they have one daughter.

5. She loves outdoor activities and traveling. Denise’s hobbies include swimming, kickboxing, walking, running and “just about anything else that will get [her] outside.” She also loves to travel with her family, and said that she’s started doing so more since winning Survivor.