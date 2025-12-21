Who Is Daniel Diemer? All About the ‘Percy Jackson’ Star Who Plays Tyson

Image Credit: Disney

Daniel Diemer has been on the rise in film and TV for years, but Percy Jackson & the Olympians fans have gotten to know him as Tyson in the hit Disney+ series. The 29-year-old actor joined the show as the youthful yet immensely strong cyclops, and his performance quickly gripped viewers.

During an exclusive interview with Hollywood Life in December 2025, Daniel discussed all the “beautiful attributes” of his Percy Jackson character, emphasizing how his connections to others is his strength.

“With Tyson, there’s all these beautiful attributes to him, but the way that those come across is through how he goes into relationships with the people around him,” Daniel noted. “And I think with Percy, that’s the most poignant, and the most, kind of, like, connected of all his relationships. I felt like … that was my opportunity to kind of tell as much story as possible, but also to kind of show as much of who he is and all these nuances of a heart and loyalty and protectiveness all throughout the span of the show.”

Below, get to know more about Daniel!

Daniel Is From British Columbia

The Canadian actor was born in Brentwood Bay, British Columbia.

Daniel’s Dream Was to Be a Pro Athlete

Although we all know him for his on-screen talent and personality, Daniel initially intended to pursue a career in professional sports. As a child, he enjoyed soccer but later took up tennis. However, an injury pushed him in another direction, and Daniel eventually caught the acting bug while attending Camosun College. He graduated from the Victoria Academy of Dramatic Arts in 2016.

Daniel ‘Never’ Took Acting Classes ‘While Growing Up’

During his exclusive interview with Hollywood Life, Daniel said his younger self would be “so confused” seeing his current success as an adult because he “never did any acting growing up.”

“I think it’d be just a very confused little boy,” Daniel said, before adding, “But I think he’d be very excited about the idea, even if he had no idea, of what that process was gonna look like. But, very excited, I’m very excited, and it feels like the young boy in me is able to kind of come out through this still.”