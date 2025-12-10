‘Percy Jackson & the Olympians’ Season 2: Release Date, Cast & More

Image Credit: Disney

The wait is over. Percy Jackson & the Olympians has returned for Season 2, bringing Percy, Annabeth, and Grover back to Disney+ and Hulu for the next chapter of their journey. This season adapts The Sea of Monsters, following the trio as they face new threats, encounter unexpected allies, and set out on a dangerous quest that pushes them far beyond the safety of Camp Half-Blood.

Disney officially renewed the series on February 7, 2024, with CEO Bob Iger announcing the decision during the company’s quarterly earnings call. “Rich in magic, wonder, adventure and heart, Percy Jackson and the Olympians captivated the imaginations of viewers of all ages everywhere,” Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television, said at the time. “We’re thrilled to embark on an exciting new quest and a Season Two with Rick Riordan, our fantastic partners at 20th Television, and the exceptional ensemble of cast and creative talent that bring this story to life.”

Rick Riordan, the author of the original Percy Jackson novels and an executive producer on the series, added at the time, “I can’t wait to bring the next season of Percy Jackson to Disney+! Raise anchors. Hoist the mainsail. All hands on deck, demigods. We’re heading for the Sea of Monsters!”

Below, find everything to know about the release schedule, episode times, and who’s appearing this season.

When Does Season 2 of Percy Jackson & the Olympians Come Out?

Season 2 premiered on December 10, 2025, with a two-episode launch on Disney+ and Hulu. The season includes eight episodes total, released weekly on Wednesdays through January 21, 2026. The rollout mirrors the steady, chapter-by-chapter pacing of Riordan’s books, allowing viewers to follow the story week by week.

What Time Do New Episodes of Percy Jackson & the Olympians Air?

New episodes drop early Wednesday mornings at 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET on both Disney+ and Hulu.

Who Is in the Percy Jackson & the Olympians Cast?

Season 2 brings back the core ensemble from Season 1, including Walker Scobell as Percy Jackson, Leah Sava Jeffries as Annabeth Chase, and Aryan Simhadri as Grover Underwood.

New and returning cast members include Daniel Diemer as Tyson, Charlie Bushnell as Luke Castellan, and Dior Goodjohn as Clarisse La Rue, among others — expanding the world as the story adapts The Sea of Monsters.