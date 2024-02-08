‘Percy Jackson’ Renewed For Season 2: Everything We Know So Far

Percy Jackson and the Olympians has become one of TV’s biggest hits. Rick Riordan’s beloved characters have come to life in the Disney+ series. Walker Scobell leads the way as the titular hero, along with Leah Jeffries and Aryan Simhadri.

The Percy Jackson book series consists of 6 books, so there’s so much story left to tell. Just over a week after the finale, Disney announced that a second season is on the way. From what the cast has said about season 2 to Disney+’s official announcement, Hollywood Life has all the latest updates about a second season.

Is There Going To Be a ‘Percy Jackson’ Season 2?

On February 7, Disney announced that Percy Jackson and the Olympians had been renewed for season 2. Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed the exciting news during the company’s first quarter earnings call for the fiscal year 2024.

“Rich in magic, wonder, adventure and heart, Percy Jackson and the Olympians captivated the imaginations of viewers of all ages everywhere,” Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television, said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to embark on an exciting new quest and a season two with Rick Riordan, our fantastic partners at 20th Television, and the exceptional ensemble of cast and creative talent that bring this story to life.”

Riordan added, “I can’t wait to bring the next season of Percy Jackson to Disney+! Raise anchors. Hoist the mainsail. All hands on deck, demigods. We’re heading for the Sea of Monsters!”

Percy Jackson and the Olympians was one of the top 5 season premieres of 2023, with the first episode garnering 26.2 million views in its first three weeks on Disney+ and Hulu. Each week, the series became a trending topic on TikTok. Percy Jackson moved up to No. 3 on Nielsen’s streaming originals chart with 700M million minutes viewed during the week the third episode dropped, according to Deadline.

“I hope that we’re out in the sun a lot, so I’m not transparent anymore,” Walker told TV Insider about his hopes for season 2. “It’s going to be fun. We really have no idea [if the show has been renewed yet]. Nobody’s telling us anything, but I’m guessing since we’re outside a lot, we’re probably going to be more on location. So it’ll be fun to be there and be close to the water, be outside, touch grass.”

The cast and Percy Jackson’s author are hopeful that the show will extend its run. Rick hopes that the series will last 5 seasons in total. “I think everyone has a real hope that this will live a long and healthy life. Right now, we’re trying to deal with step one. But we’d be lying if we said there weren’t people who are thinking about step two right now,” Rick told Deadline.

Ahead of the finale, co-creator and showrunner Jon Steinberg revealed to TVLine that “nothing’s been ordered yet” when asked about season 2. He added, “I think everybody’s really focused on making sure that people have the reaction to the show that we’re hoping they will. There are some people that spend their day thinking about what next season would look like so hopefully, that work will become a little more official sooner than later.”

When Is The ‘Percy Jackson’ Finale Coming Out?

The Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 1 finale will be released on January 30 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on Disney+ and Hulu. New episodes have been dropping every Tuesday night.

What Would ‘Percy Jackson’ Season 2 Be About?

Percy Jackson season 2 will center around the second book in the series, The Sea of Monsters. The official synopsis on the author’s official website reads: “When Thalia’s tree is mysteriously poisoned, the magical borders of Camp Half-Blood begin to fail. Now Percy and his friends have just days to find the only magic item powerful to save the camp before it is overrun by monsters. The catch: they must sail into the Sea of Monsters to find it. Along the way, Percy must stage a daring rescue operation to save his old friend Grover, and he learns a terrible secret about his own family, which makes him question whether being the son of Poseidon is an honor or a curse.”

Becky Riordan, who is an executive producer of the Percy Jackson series with her husband, revealed that they’ve started to outline the season 2 “bible” and are excited about exploring the second book. “Sea of Monsters is one of my favorites. I really love that we’re going to have more time with Grover, so I’m hoping that happens. It will be fabulous, because Aryan [Simhadri, who plays Grover] is an amazing actor,” she told TV Insider.

‘Percy Jackson’ Cast

The main trio of the Percy Jackson series will make their triumphant returns in season 2: Walker Scobell as Percy Jackson, Leah Jeffries as Annabeth Chase, and Aryan Simhadri as Grover Underwood. Dior Goodjohn and Charlie Bushnell will likely have larger roles in a second season as Clarisse and Luke. You can expect to see Virginia Kull and Toby Stephens back as Percy’s parents, Sally and Posideon.

Two major characters who are likely to be featured in a second season are Thalia Grace and (and possibly) Tyson. Disney has not made any casting announcements about these characters yet.

Aryan told Hollywood Life exclusively that he is excited to get to future books and explore the dynamic between Grover and Tyson. “Book 4, in my opinion, is one of the most well-constructed books in the series,” Aryan said. “Grover and Tyson have this bonding that they went through during the Labyrinth. That’s something I would love to explore. Hopefully, Tyson is going to be cast soon. He [Grover] gets to see Pan. I mean, Book 4 is kind of the culmination of his efforts. It’s like he proves himself finally and gets to reach the conclusion of his original hero’s quest to find Pan and receive his message.”