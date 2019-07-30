Dan Horton: 5 Things To Know About Lady Gaga’s Rumored New Flame

Following her split with Christian Carino, Lady Gaga is moving on with a new man! The singer was spotted smooching her audio engineer Dan Horton in Los Angeles on July 28. Here’s what we know about him!

It looks like there’s a budding romance in Lady Gaga’s life! The 33-year-old “Shallow” singer was spotted on a brunch date in Studio City, California on July 28, where she locked lips with her monitor engineer, Dan Horton. The two were seen at the city’s Granville restaurant but proved to be more than friends when Mother Monster was photographed planting a kiss on her colleague. While Dan has worked with some of the biggest artists in music, it looks like Gaga is the apple of his eye right now! Eager to know more about Gaga’s new flame? Here’s five fast facts to know about Dan.

1. Dan has worked for Gaga since November of 2018, according to his LinkedIn page. His page also says that he is currently based in Nashville, Tennessee.

2. He’s a business owner. While Dan has worked direct with Gaga and a number of artists, he also operates under his own umbrella, Audio Engineering Consulting Group. He founded the company back in 2000 and offers Mastering Services, Mixing, Producing, and Audio Engineering.

3. He’s worked with an impressive list of artists. Dan’s successful career as a monitor engineer has held stints working for Ariana Grande, Bruno Mars, Camila Cabello, Justin Timberlake, Lenny Kravitz, The Tonight Show, and famed rockers KISS.

4. He was previously married to actress Autumn Guzzardi. Fans may know Dan’s ex from her starring role in the off-Broadway musical Rock of Ages. The two tied the knot in 2013 but split last year after five years of marriage. They had no children during the relationship.

5. Dan has fans convinced Gaga’s new album is coming soon. After he posted a recent Instagram story from a recording studio, Gaga’s Little Monsters seemed to think he was hard at work on the singer’s record. “Dan Horton, an audio mixer who worked with Gaga as recently as Enigma, apparently posted this on his Instagram story today and deleted it shortly after,” a fan account tweeted. “Do you think it could be related to Gaga’s upcoming music?” they asked.