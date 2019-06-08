Exclusive
Lady Gaga Knew Bradley Cooper’s Relationship With Irina Was ‘Struggling’ For A While

As close as Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper became while filming and promoting ‘A Star Is Born,’ she saw the signs that his relationship with Irina Shayk was in trouble.

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga spent nearly two years of their lives together between filming and promoting A Star Is Born. In that time she broke up with fiance Christan Carino and now his four-year relationship with Irina Shayk, 33, has come to an end. “Bradley has worn his heart on his sleeve through his relationship struggles and Gaga was there for him all along the way to listen and provide any advice she could give. Bradley knows her as Stefani  (Germanotta) and they built that friendship through filming and they have had many talks because honestly they both have had relationships that have gone sour. They have experienced similar struggles,” a source close to Bradley and Gaga tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Bradley and Gaga had such explosive chemistry in ASIB that many fans thought their romance was real offscreen. After their swoon-worthy performance of “Shallow” at the Feb. 24 Oscar,. Gaga went on Jimmy Kimmel Live three days later to reaffirm that Jackson and Ally were fictional characters and that there was no romantic relationship between the pair in real life. After explaining how Bradley, 44, directed and performed their routine to bring back the on-screen romance, Gaga, 33, bragged “We’re artists, I guess we did a good job, and fooled ya!”

“He put so much trust in Gaga and she has helped him quite a bit with many talks because they both have experienced similar parallels with their careers and again in the relationship department. Many think that this will lead to them being a thing but right now that is not the case. Bradley needs a friend and Gaga is really being that for him. She in no way was the reason for the breakup.” our insider adds.