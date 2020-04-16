Cristina Greeven Cuomo, 50: 5 Things To Know About CNN Anchor Chris’s Wife, Who Has Coronavirus

Cristina Greeven Cuomo is now battling the lethal COVID-19 disease alongside her husband, Chris Cuomo. Here’s what you should know about Cristina, whose journalism career is just as impressive as her husband’s!

Cristina Greeven Cuomo, 50, has joined her husband’s fight against the coronavirus. CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, 49, broke the sad news of his longtime wife’s diagnosis during his Cuomo Prime Time show on April 15: “Cristina now has COVID, she is now positive, and it just breaks my heart. It is the one thing I was hoping wouldn’t happen, and now it has.” Chris added that his wife is taking “everything in stride,” and that “luckily, it was Cristina and not one of the kids.”

Here’s what else you should know about Cristina, who like Chris is a respected figure in media. Chris revealed his own coronavirus diagnosis on March 31, and admitted that he’s still fighting symptoms more than two weeks later. “Can’t wait to shake this fever so I can help [Cristina] as she helped me. Sucks,” Chris captioned a clip of his CNN show, which you can watch below.

1. Cristina founded The Purist. The magazine veteran is the CEO of The Purist, a health and wellness platform that she founded in 2017. It releases digital magazine issues and also regularly publishes online articles on everything from “Quarantine Cuisine” to advice for boosting one’s immune system amid the pandemic!

2. She boats an impressive journalism career, just like her husband! Cristina became Vice-Chairman of Niche Media with Jason Binn in 2001, leading her to assume the role as the Editorial Director of the company’s Gotham and Hamptons magazines in 2008. She later switched gears to being editor-in-chief of Manhattan magazine in 2012.

3. Cristina has been married to Chris since 2001. Following the grand Catholic wedding at the Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Catholic Church in Southampton — Cristina wore a Oscar de la Renta gown! — the couple went on to welcome a big family. They had their first child, daughter Bella, in 2003, and proceeded to welcome two more kids: son Mario Jr. (2006) and daughter Carolina (2010).

4. Cristina’s brother-in-law is the governor of New York! Yes, that would be Chris’s older brother Andrew Cuomo, who has become a prominent figure in nationwide media due to his state becoming the United States’ epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak.

5. Cristina is an Ivy League graduate. Cristina graduated from Cornell University in 1992.