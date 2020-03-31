Tweets
Meghan McCain, Andrew Cuomo & More Send Love To CNN’s Chris Cuomo After COVID-19 Diagnosis

CNN’s Chris Cuomo is feeling the love after announcing his coronavirus diagnosis. Stars like Meghan McCain, and his brother, Governor Andrew Cuomo, reached out to the anchor with their support and prayers.

Chris Cuomo‘s peers and loved ones are sending the CNN anchor their support after he announced he had tested positive for COVID-19, the novel coronavirus. The 49-year-old host of Cuomo Prime Time broke the news in a statement on Twitter, revealing that he was in high spirits and quarantining away from his family in his basement. He confirmed that he’ll still be hosting his show from there, too. After his shocking revelation, an outpouring of love and support flooded in on Twitter. The View co-host Meghan McCain tweeted, “Sending strength and prayers for you and your family @ChrisCuomo. We need all of the Cuomo’s right now! Please stay strong and get healthy as soon as possible. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸.”

Fellow CNN anchor Jake Tapper tweeted at Cuomo, “God bless you, brother. Sending love and prayers from DC. 💪 🙏.” The network’s senior global affairs analyst, Brianna Golodryga expressed her support, writing, “Wishing you a speedy recovery @ChrisCuomo. 🙏🏻.” Journalists from other networks joined in, as well. MSNBC host Chris Hayes couldn’t believe the news: “oh man. Wishing you the best and feel better!” MSNBC’s Katie Phang and Kasie Hunt both told Cuomo to get well soon, as did Joy Reid, who tweeted, “Wow omg … wishing you the best and a quick recovery!”

Fox News reporters and anchors also expressed their well wishes. Veteran journalist Geraldo Rivera wrote, “Damn brother @ChrisCuomo sorry about this diagnosis. But you’re strong, positive & will kick this virus’ ass. You’ll burn it up with the fire in your belly. Sending all good vibrations for a speedy recovery. Love you brother. Get well soon.” Sean Hannity tweeted, “Best wishes to @ChrisCuomo and his family. Prayers for a speedy recovery. And prayers and best wishes to everyone impacted by this ‘invisible enemy.'”

Former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang also sent his love: “Stay strong Chris! You will continue to inspire so many of us firsthand from your basement.” But the most poignant tribute of all was from another politician: Chris’ older brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. Chris made his announcement while Governor Cuomo was in the middle of an on-air coronavirus briefing. “Now, he is going to be fine,” he told reporters at the event. “He’s young, in good shape, strong. Not as strong as he thinks,” he joked. “But he’ll be fine. [Chris is] really sweet, beautiful guy. And he’s my best friend. My father was always working, so it was always just me and Chris.”