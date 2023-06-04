Christina Sandera: 5 Things To Know About Clint Eastwood’s Girlfriend

Image Credit: SplashNews

Clint Eastwood made a name for himself as a gritty actor in films such as ‘Dirty Harry’ and ‘The Good, the Bad and the Ugly’

The San Francisco native has two Best Director Oscars for ‘Unforgiven’ and ‘Million Dollar Baby’

He’s been married twice, shares eight children with several women and has been dating the same woman since 2014

Clint Eastwood hit a huge milestone in May 2023, as the Hollywood legend celebrated 93 trips around the sun, as seen on Instagram. The birthday soiree came around the same time as Clint signed on to direct a new film, Juror No. 2, starring Toni Collette and Nicholas Hoult, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Clint’s last movie was 2021’s Cry Macho, making this his 46th go in the director’s chair. His previous efforts landed him two Best Director Oscars, for 1992’s Unforgiven and 2004’s Million Dollar Baby.

While Clint’s silver screen career has been inspiring to say the least, his private life is just as impressive. The San Francisco native has been married twice, shares eight children with several women and has been in a relationship with Christina Sandera since 2014. Of course, Clint is notoriously private about his private life, as he told CBS News in 2004, “There are other people that are involved there and they’re vulnerable people. I can protect myself, but they can’t.” With that in mind, let’s find out more about Christina, below.

Where Did Christina Meet Clint?

Clint had picked up the pieces of his broken heart when he reportedly met Christina at his property, the Mission Ranch Hotel in Carmel-by-the-Sea, California, the same year his divorce from Dina Ruiz was finalized in 2014, according to People. The actor purchased the property in 1986, and spent millions renovating the hotel into a luxurious resort. Christina reportedly worked there as a hostess.

They Made Their Red Carpet Debut At The Oscars

In 2015, they made their red carpet debut at the Oscars and have since been spotted together on many more, including a screening of Clint’s film Sully at the Directors Guild of America in 2016 and a year later, they were spotted at the Cannes Film Festival together.

Christina Has Met A Few Of Clint’s Kids

Clint has a big brood and Christina has had the pleasure of hanging out with a few of them during her time with the actor. In 2018, the blonde beauty was snapped on the red carpet at the premiere of his film The Mule and she was joined by his family, including three of his kids, his granddaughter and his first wife, Maggie Johnson, per People.

She Doesn’t Appear To Post On Social Media

However, aside from her relationship with Clint, not much is known about Christina. She does not appear to have any social media accounts, including Instagram and Twitter, at this time.

The Couple Have Never Spoken Out On Their Age Gap

Clint has yet to publicly speak out on his relationship with Christina and vice versa. Which means they have yet to comment on their large age gap, which is reportedly 30 years.