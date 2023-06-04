Clint Eastwood’s Ex-Wives: Meet The Women He’s Married, Plus His Current Girlfriend

Clint Eastwood became famous for acting in films like ‘Dirty Harry’ and ‘The Good, the Bad and the Ugly’

The San Francisco native won two directing Oscars for ‘Unforgiven’ and ‘Million Dollar Baby’

He has been married twice and has eight children

Clint Eastwood celebrated his 93rd birthday on May 31, 2023, as seen on Instagram, and it appears he has no intention of slowing down. Just a month before, it was announced that the Tinseltown icon would be directing a new film, Juror No. 2, starring Toni Collette and Nicholas Hoult, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Clint’s last movie, which he acted in and directed, was 2021’s Cry Macho, making this his 46th go in the director’s chair, which has proven to be quite successful for him, with two Best Director Oscars already under Clint’s belt (1992’s Unforgiven and 2004’s Million Dollar Baby).

While Clint’s professional life has been inspiring and enviable to say the least, his personal life is just as impressive. The San Francisco native has been married twice, shares eight children with several women and has been in a relationship since 2014. Let’s learn more about his love life, below.

Maggie Johnson

Clint met his first wife, Maggie Johnson, on a blind date while growing up in San Francisco in 1953! Margaret Neville “Maggie” Johnson was then a secretary for auto-parts supplier Industria American and a senior at U.C. Berkeley, per People. They would get engaged in October of that year and wed two months in Pasadena. The couple would go on to welcome two children together, son Kyle Eastwood in 1968 and daughter Alison Eastwood in 1972. During their marriage, Clint reportedly had an affair with actress Sondra Locke. He and Maggie would end up divorcing in 1984.

Dina Ruiz

Clint was living the single life when he had an interview with TV anchor Dina Ruiz in April 1993. Sparks obviously flew during the sit-down, as the pair started to show up at golf events together two years later! Back in 2005, Clint recalled how the love affair started! “she was doing an interview with me…and we got along really well and I guess we flirted a little bit because she took the film back to KSBW and one of her associates said, ‘You’re going to marry him,'” he told Carmel Magazine. “It’s one of those things you can’t put your finger on because it’s pheromones or something.”

In January 1996, Clint popped the question and they were married two months later with a private ceremony on the Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas. By the end of the year, the couple welcomed their daughter, Morgan. Sadly, the couple would end up splitting in 2014. Dina has since gone on to marry basketball coach Scott Fisher, whom she gushes about on her Instagram.

Christina Sandera

Clint quickly picked up the pieces of his broken heart, however, when he reportedly met Christina Sandera at his property, the Mission Ranch Hotel in Carmel-by-the-Sea, California, the same year his divorce from Dina was finalized, according to People. Christina reportedly worked there as a hostess. In 2015, they made their red carpet debut at the Oscars and have since been spotted together on many more. However, aside from her relationship with Clint, not much is known about Christina, and she is not on social media.