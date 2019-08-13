Christian Estrada: 5 Things To Know About The Guy Stirring Up Drama On ‘Bachelor In Paradise’

Things get tense when Christian Estrada joins the cast of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ during the Aug. 13 episode — and a fight even breaks out on the beach!

Previews for the Aug. 13 episode of Bachelor in Paradise reveal that some drama goes down when Christian Estrada arrives on the beach. The sneak peek of the episode shows Christian asking Nicole Lopez-Alvar out on a date. Considering Nicole has already been out with Clay Harbour AND Jordan Kimball, there’s bound to be some tension, and a physical fight even breaks out! Ahead of the episode, get to know more about Christian here:

1. What season of ‘The Bachelorette’ was he on? The reason Christian may not be familiar to even die-hard fans of Bachelor Nation is because he was sent home on the VERY first night of Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette. However, Christian did return for the Men Tell All special that season, and had some words for Jordan. Now, it looks like the guys’ drama may be spilling over over onto Bachelor in Paradise!

2. He was a semi-professional soccer player. Christian started playing soccer when he was just seven years old. He played for semi-pro teams like the Seattle Sounders and San Diego Flash. However, he was eventually forced to retire due to an injury.

3. He’s from Mexico. Christian was born in Mexico and moved to the United States when he was three years old.

4. He works as a model. Before going on The Bachelorette, Christian listed his career as a ‘Banker.’ Now, his Instagram bio reveals that he is a ‘model, actor and entrepreneur.’

5. He may be involved with another reality star. We’ll have to see how things work out for Christian on BIP, but after filming ended earlier this summer, he got a bit flirty with a reality star from a different franchise on social media. It all started when Ashley Martson, who appeared on 90 Day Fiance and is recently divorced, posted a photo of Christian on her Instagram Story with the caption, “Blinded from the start.” She also included a heart-eye emoji. Christian reposted the message on his own Story.