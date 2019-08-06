Nicole Lopez-Alvar: 5 Things To Know About The Cuban Cutie On ‘Bachelor In Paradise’

She may have had her heart broken on ‘The Bachelor,’ but Nicole Lopez-Alvar is back and ready to find her true love on this season of ‘Bachelor in Paradise.’

Things didn’t work out between Nicole Lopez-Alvar on The Bachelor, but she hasn’t given up on love! Nicole is one of the original cast members on season six of Bachelor in Paradise, and arrived on the beach to spice things up during the very first episode. Although Nicole didn’t appear much in the premiere, eagle-eyed fans noticed her sharing a kiss with Clay Harbor in the show’s trailer. As we wait to see how her journey plays out on the show, get to know more about Nicole right here:

1. What season of ‘The Bachelor’ was she on? Nicole first graced our television screens on season 23 of The Bachelor, where she tried to find love with Colton Underwood. However, she was eliminated during week five, after Colton formed stronger connections with some of the other women. Nicole got into a fight with Onyeka Ehie on The Bachelor, and it overshadowed her relationship with Colton, which was part of the reason why he decided to send her home. Interestingly, Onyeka is also on this season of Paradise!

2. She’s college educated. Nicole graduated from the University of Miami with a Bachelor of Science degree in Broadcast Journalism in 2015.

3. She’s already held a number of jobs. After finishing school, Nicole worked at a local news station, WSVN Channel 7, as a digital journalist until 2017, according to her LinkedIn page. She has also written for the Miami New Times as a contributing writer. At the time she appeared on The Bachelor, she was working as a Social Media Coordinator for the SWARM Event Agency.

4. She has a twin brother. During her intro package on The Bachelor, Nicole opened up about having a twin brother who is on the autism spectrum. Nicole is extremely close with her family. In college, she helped produce a documentary called Catch-22: Autism in Adulthood, and she has also done volunteer work for Autism Speaks.

5. She’s from Cuba. Nicole’s family hails from Havana, Cuba, but she grew up in Miami.