Christian Combs: 5 Things to Know About Diddy’s Son

Christian “King” Combs is one of Sean “Diddy” Combs‘ six children, and he’s remained supportive of his father during his 2025 sex trafficking trial. Along with his siblings, Christian attended the first day of Diddy’s trial in New York City, where the whole Combs family put on a united front through the end of the trial in July 2025.

Below, Hollywood Life has five facts about Christian.

Christian’s Parents are Diddy & Kim Porter

Christian is one of Diddy and Kim Porter‘s children. The former couple had two other kids together, Christian’s twin sisters D’Lila Star and Jessie James, before she died in 2018. To this day, Christian shares memories of him and his mother to Instagram in her honor.

Christian Always Honors Kim Porter

On his Instagram accounts, Christian regularly shares old photos of his mother, Kim, in her memory. Most of his posts are on Mother’s Day and her birthday. Just days before his father’s controversial trial began in New York City, Christian shared a Mother’s Day Instagram post for Kim, which featured a baby photo of himself in his mother’s arms.

“Happy mother’s Day Mommy!!!!” Christian wrote in the caption. “I love you so much words can’t express how much I wish I could call you right now!! Whenever I’m down i know that it’s you picking me up right when I need it !! I Love you, wish I could hug you, kiss you and just talk to you !! I love you so much and I know that you are with me still watching over every step I take and every choice I make I love you mommy!!!!”

Christian Goes by the Name of King Combs

Christian signed to his dad’s Bad Boy records label back in 2016 and has even performed with Diddy over the years. As of 2025, King has released his own music.

Christian Has a Girlfriend Named Raven Tracy

Christian has been dating model and social media star Raven Tracy since 2021. Raven has an Instagram following of more than 2 million people, and she and King occasionally share photos together. In 2024, King included Raven in his music video for “You Ready,” which they both shared with their online followers.

Christian & Raven Bought a House Together

In 2024, Christian and Raven announced they moved into their first home together.