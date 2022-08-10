Chanté Adams: 5 Things To Know About The Breakout ‘A League Of Their Own’ Star

Amazon Prime Video’s adaptation of A League Of Their Own will feature a new crop of women on the baseball field. The series premiering August 12 follows a group of women who form a professional baseball team during the era of World War II. The show is based on the 1992 film of the same name. This time, there’s a new generation of female actors playing members of the Rockford Peaches, including breakout star Chanté Adams, 27. Before the series premieres, we’ve rounded up everything you need to know about Chanté, including the scoop on her character.

Chanté plays Max in ‘A League of Their Own’.

Chanté stars as Maxine “Max” Chapman in the upcoming series. Max is the pitcher for the Rockford Peaches who wants to make a big impact on the team. In an interview with Essence, Chanté talked about how the show highlights Black women who broke grounds in pro sports.

“There were Black women there that tried to get on those teams and couldn’t. And where did their stories go?” she said in the interview. “To this day, there are only three women who have played professional baseball on a major-league level—and those three women are Black, but we don’t know their names. That is who Max is representing.”

She’s from Michigan.

Chanté was born and raised in Detroit, Michigan. She attended Cass Technical High School in Midtown Detroit. She moved to Pittsburg for college to attend Carnegie Mellon University’s School of Drama, where she received her bachelor’s degree. From there, Chanté headed to New York and then Los Angeles to pursue acting. But she still has love for her Michigan roots as indicative by her Instagram bio, which reads, “lil bit of west coast, whole lotta midwest.”

Her breakout role was in ‘Roxanne Roxanne’.

Chanté played rapper Roxanne Shante in the 2017 musical drama biopic Roxanne Roxanne. She starred alongside Mahershala Ali and Nia Long. The film was considered Chanté’s breakout role and she won the Special Jury Prize for Breakthrough Performance at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival.

She was in a Michael B. Jordan movie.

Chanté’s other most memorable film is A Journal For Jordan, where she co-starred with Michael B. Jordan. The 2021 film was based on a true story about the relationship between 1st Sergeant Charles Monroe King (Michael) and Dana Canedy (Chanté). Denzel Washington directed the movie.

She’s been on Broadway.

In early 2022, Chanté appeared in the limited run of the Broadway production Skeleton Crew. She played Shanita and was nominated for the Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Featured Actress in a Play.