All About The ‘A League of Their Own’ TV Series

It’s almost game time for A League Of Their Own to premiere. The upcoming period sports comedy drama television series is an adaptation of Penny Marshall‘s beloved 1992 film. Set in 1943, the show will feature new characters and storylines about a group of women who form the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League during World War II.

Amazon Prime Video released the first teaser on June 7. It’s set to Stevie Nicks‘ classic song “Edge of Seventeen” and features epic footage from the show. The official trailer was released on July 26.

Fans are so excited for the A League of Their Own TV series. Below, HollywoodLife has rounded up everything we know so far about the show, including the premiere date, the cast, and much more!

Who Is In the Cast for ‘A League of Their Own’?

Amazon Prime Video’s A League Of Their Own features an all-star cast of female actresses. Broad City‘s Abbi Jacobsen (who also created the series with Will Graham) stars as Carson Shaw, a member of the all-girl baseball team. Abbi’s co-stars who play Carson’s teammates includes Chante Adams as Max, D’Arcy Carden as Greta, Roberta Colindrez as Lupe, Gbemisola Ikumelo as Clance, Kelly McCormack as Jess, and Priscilla Delgado as Esti. They were all cast on February 14, 2020. Nick Offerman plays Casey “Dove” Porter, the team’s manager. He was cast in June 2021. The recurring cast includes Melanie Field as Jo Deluca, Molly Ephraim as Maybelle Fox, Kate Berlant as Shirley Cohen, Patrick J. Adams as Charlie, Patrice Covington as Gracie, Lea Robinson as Bertie Hart, Nat Faxon as Marashall, and more. Rosie O’Donnell, who played third baseman Doris Murphy in the original film, will guest star as a character named Vi. Rosie’s appearance was announced in July 2021.

What Is the Series About?

The official plot description for A League of Their Own says that the show “follows brand-new characters and begins with the formation of the league in 1943 and follows the league and its players as they fight to keep it alive through close games, injuries, sexual awakenings and road trips across a rapidly changing U.S.”

The upcoming series shouldn’t be too different from the original A League of Their Own. The film followed the formation of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, since the MLB was in danger of shutting down since most men were away fighting in World War II. Geena Davis starred as Rockford Peaches catcher/assistant manager Dottie Hinson. Dottie’s teammates were played by Madonna, Lori Petty, Rosie O’Donnell, Anne Ramsay, Megan Cavanagh, Freddie Simpson, Tracy Reiner, Bitty Schram, Renee Coleman, and Ann Cusack. Tom Hanks played manager Jimmy Dugan.

Where & When Can I Watch ‘A League of Their Own’?

A League of Their Own will premiere with all eight episodes on August 12 on Amazon Prime Video. Each episode will be roughly 60 minutes long. The show is not available on Netflix, Hulu or any other streaming service that isn’t Prime Video. A second season has yet to be confirmed. Amazon Prime probably wasn’t to see how successful the inaugural season is first.

Conclusion

Abbi Jacobsen and Will Graham are the creators and executive producers of Amazon Prime Video’s A League of Their Own. EPs also include Jamie Babbit, Hailey Wierengo, and Elizabeth Koe. The production companies behind the show are Sony Pictures Television, Amazon Studios, and Field Trip Productions. This is the second television adaptation of A League of Their Own. The first was the short-lived 1993 CBS sitcom. We can’t wait to see Amazon Prime Video’s take on the beautiful story that is A League of Their Own.