Chance Combs: 5 Things to Know About Diddy’s Daughter

Image Credit: Getty Images

Sean “Diddy” Combs is a father of seven children, including his daughter Chance. Since the record producer has brought his 18-year-old along to several events in Hollywood, she has made a name for herself in the public eye. Amid her father’s legal trouble, Chance and her siblings felt the need to speak out after Diddy was arrested and taken into custody at MDC Brooklyn.

“The past month has devastated our family,” Chance’s brother Quincy captioned an Instagram post in September 2024. “Many have judged both him and us based on accusations, conspiracy theories, and false narratives that have spiraled into absurdity on social media. We stand united, supporting you every step of the way. We hold onto the truth, knowing it will prevail, and nothing will break the strength of our family. WE MISS YOU & LOVE YOU DAD.”

Hollywood Life has rounded up five facts about Diddy’s daughter Chance below.

Chance Is an Internet Personality

As seen in her verified Instagram profile, Chance has shared various modeling photos and images from candid moments with her family.

She Has 6 Siblings

Chance is one of seven children to Diddy. She has three older brothers, Quincy, Justin and Christian “King,” and three younger sisters, twins D’Lila and Jessie, and Love Sean Combs. Diddy shares his children with four different women.

Diddy Has Brought Chance to Red Carpet Events

Over the past few years, Chance has tagged along with her dad at various red carpet events. Most recently, she attended the 2023 VMAs to present the Global Icon Award to their dad. One year prior, Diddy brought Chance to the 2022 Academy Awards.

While posing for photos on the red carpet with Diddy, the proud father of seven gushed about Chance. Per Daily Mail, the rapper said, “I am speechless. Baby, you look so beautiful, so beautiful. Her name is Chance Combs.”

Chance Wants to Be an Actress

After attending the 2022 Oscars with Diddy, Chance shared photos from her moment to Instagram. In a caption, Chance reflected on her pursuit to become a working actor.

“Acting has been my passion for the past few years while going to acting classes, auditions and working on my self tapes,” she wrote. “Sooo attending the Oscars with my dad was so amazing! I can’t even describe how much fun I had with him!”

She Is Attending New York University

Per PEOPLE, Chance started her fall 2024 semester at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts.