Who Is Casey Wasserman? Meet the Boss of the Agency Chappell Roan Left Amid Epstein Fallout

Chappell Roan announced that she had left her talent agency, the Wasserman Group, in February 2026 after its founder, Casey Wasserman, was discovered in the Jeffrey Epstein files. Wasserman had exchanged emails with former Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell years ago. Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence after being found guilty of sex trafficking conspiracy as well as other related charges.

In an announcement shared to her Instagram Stories, the “Pink Pony Club” hitmaker wrote that she had left the agency.

“As of today, I am no longer represented by Wasserman, the talent agency led by Casey Wasserman,” Chappell wrote. “I hold my teams to the highest standards and have a duty to protect them as well. No artist, agent or employee should ever be expected to defend or overlook actions that conflict so deeply with our own moral values. I have deep respect and appreciation for the agents and staff who work tirelessly for their artists, and I refuse to passively stand by.”

Wasserman responded to the backlash for his past correspondence with Maxwell in a January 31, 2026, statement to The New York Times. He insisted that he “never had a personal or business relationship” with Epstein but regretted his conversations with Maxwell.

“I deeply regret my correspondence with Ghislaine Maxwell, which took place over two decades ago, long before her horrific crimes came to light,” Wasserman told the publication. “I never had a personal or business relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. As is well documented, I went on a humanitarian trip as part of a delegation with the Clinton Foundation in 2002 on the Epstein plane. I am terribly sorry for having any association with either of them.”

Casey Wasserman Is the Founder of His Own Agency

The Wasserman Group is a sports marketing and talent agency that represents athletes and artists.

Casey Wasserman Is the Chair of the 2026 L.A. Olympics

In addition to overseeing his talent agency, Wasserman is also the chairman of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, a.k.a LA28. When his name was uncovered in the Epstein files, some called for Wasserman to resign from the Olympics.

L.A. County Supervisor Janice Hahn told Rolling Stone in a statement that Wasserman “needs to step down.”

“Having him represent us on the world stage distracts focus from our athletes and the enormous effort needed to prepare for 2028,” Hahn added.

Casey Wasserman & Ghislaine Maxwell Spoke Via Email Years Ago

Documents from the Epstein files — which were released by the Department of Justice under the Epstein Files Transparency Act — revealed that Wasserman and Maxwell had exchanged flirtatious emails more than 20 years ago. In one April 2003 correspondence, Wasserman wrote, “I think of you all the time. So, what do I have to do to see you in a tight leather outfit?” according to The Hollywood Reporter. In response, Maxwell offered Wasserman a massage that could “drive a man wild.”

Wasserman expressed his regret after the emails were uncovered in early 2026.