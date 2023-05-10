Carson Garrett: 5 Things To Know About The 20-Year-Old Competing On ‘Survivor’ Season 44

Carson Garrett is a contestant on season 44 of ‘Survivor.’

He’s the youngest player on the season.

He’s a NASA engineer student.

Carson Garrett has been a near-perfect Survivor player. He’s been social, strategic, and has dominated the puzzle competitions on season 44. He even bulked up physically before he flew out to Fiji! At 20 years old, Carson is the youngest contestant on Survivor 44, which has allowed him to be underestimated by the other players. As the endgame approaches, Carson has a great chance at winning the whole thing. Here’s everything you need to know about Carson Garrett.

Carson is from Georgia.

Carson is from Rome, Georgia, but now he lives in Atlanta. He returned to his hometown for his episode 1 premiere party, held at the Historic Desoto Theatre. Carson invited his family, friends, and Survivor fans to the party, which he documented on Instagram.

He’s a NASA engineering student.

Carson is currently an aerospace engineering intern at NASA Johnson Space Center. He’s had that internship since August 2022, according to his LinkedIn. Before he went on Survivor, Carson did two semesters of workforce development training at NASA.

His great-grandfather worked at NASA.

In a pre-game interview, Carson named his great-grandfather as his inspiration in life. He said his great-grandfather grew up in poverty, but worked his way to being a chief engineer at NASA Marshall Space Flight Center.

He’s the youngest contestant on ‘Survivor 44’.

At 20 years old, Carson is the youngest contestant on the new season of Survivor. He was born on December 10, 2001, and turned 21 a few months after filming. If he wins, Carson will replace season 21 champion Jud “Fabio” Birza as the youngest winner ever (Fabio was 21 years old when he won).

He practiced puzzles before the show.

Carson revealed on the premiere episode that he practiced a variety of Survivor puzzles before he arrived in Fiji. His practice paid off, since he helped his Tika tribe win the puzzle portion of the first immunity challenge. He’s continued to crush the puzzles through the post-merge, winning his first individual immunity at the Final 8 against comp beast Frannie Marin.