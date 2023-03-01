Brandon Cottom: 5 Things To Know About The Football Player On Season 44 Of ‘Survivor’

Brandon Cottom is a contestant on season 44 of ‘Survivor.’

Brandon is a security specialist.

Brandon used to play in the NFL.

Brandon Cottom is ready to battle 17 other people for $1 million on season 44 of Survivor. Brandon, 30, is among the new castaways who will be stranded on the beautiful island of Fiji, where he’ll have to outwit, outplay, and outlast everyone else to become the sole survivor. Brandon used to play in the NFL, so he’s definitely prepared to handle the grueling physical aspect of Survivor. Here’s everything you need to know about Brandon Cottom.

Brandon is from Pennsylvania.

Brandon was born in Newtown, Pennsylvania on December 21, 1992. He went to high school at Newtown Council Rock North and played football there.

He went to Purdue University.

Brandon played four years of football at Purdue University, starting in 2011. He was a fullback for the Purdue Boilermakers and scored six touchdowns with the team.

He played in the NFL.

Brandon was signed by the Seattle Seahawks on May 2, 2015. But he was waived almost four months later, and then he was placed on injured reserve. Brandon was eventually re-signed to the Seahawks’ practice squad, before he was waived by the team, again, in May 2017. Brandon stopped playing in the NFL after that. Instead, he played in a football minor league, and then an indoor football league, until 2019.

He’s a security specialist.

With his football career behind him, Brandon now works as a security specialist for a family security firm, according to his interview with Parade. He also told the magazine he works as a speech coach. “I work with young children and coach them to get faster and stronger,” he said.

He’s religious.

Brandon’s faith is a big part of his life. He told Parade, “I try to keep God close in my life. And especially when things are really out of my hands, I’ve tried to put it in his hands.”